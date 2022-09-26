I was recently reminded of how distinctive American institutions are by looking out the window of a plane as it passed Boulder, Colorado. Even from 30,000 feet, I could identify the University of Colorado Boulder’s beginning and end, even though I had never gone to the main campus. In complete contrast to the grid of single-family homes that surrounded it, the campus’s red-tiled roofs and quadrangles created a little, self-contained world.

The elite American university of today is a paradox: while social justice issues continue to preoccupy faculty, staff, and students, these institutions frequently appear to be disconnected from the society they profess to care so deeply about. Universities, in the opinion of many on the political right and in the middle, have turned into ideological echo chambers.

These criticisms aren’t new – for decades, people have viewed American universities as ivory towers, closed off from the outside world – but they now seem more urgent as public discourse on the condition of higher education has heated up. Geographical context is an essential component that is frequently ignored, even if ideology and institutional culture have received a lot of attention in recent years.

The concept of the campus is wholly American – the phrase was first used to describe Princeton in the late 1700s. Around this time, when Princeton founders made efforts to physically separate academic environments, governmental opinion believed that cities were hotbeds of moral depravity. It was believed that keeping pupils in remote places and on closed-off campuses would preserve their Protestant morality.

Even though such notions have lost favor in recent years, American institutions continue to be significantly more cut off from their local communities than their European counterparts. Elite American institutions continue to take pride in their central campus, which frequently have distinctive gothic-style architecture.

But what students and faculty gain academically from campus life, they can lose in regular interaction with people who reside out of the central campus – by design, it limits opportunities to interact with people from a wider range of occupations, educational levels, and social classes.

In particular, at universities such as Stanford, where the majority of undergraduates reside on campus, the lifestyle provided on the central campus might limit students’ perspectives on the world. Young adults may feel infantilized if the university handles all of their needs, including their food, lodging, health care, policing, and punishment for misconduct.

Additionally, the campus reduces the opportunity for students to interact with people who occupy different professions and social roles, such as retail employees or gatekeepers, which would serve as a reminder that they won’t always be students and encourage reflection regarding the social relevance of the academic concepts they encounter at college.

Community outreach initiatives can enhance students’ perspectives, but a better strategy would be to redesign institutions’ physical footprints so that connections with the communities they serve come naturally.

Compared to elite institutions like Stanford, state universities have generally done a far better job of blending into their surroundings due to their distinct and manicured character. However, any kind of academic institution has room to improve their physical integration with the neighborhood, just like Rutgers University’s Newark campus’s efforts did – it is proud to represent an anchor institution in its home city, by claiming “we are not just in Newark but of Newark, firmly rooted in its educational, cultural, economic and civic life. The people and history of Newark strengthen us as we work together to strengthen the city”.

In order to promote more interaction and integration between the university and the local community, universities might reduce the number of administrators and thereby bring down the skyrocketing cost of tuition, especially to involve local low-income families as well: let’s remember of Forbes’ scandalous case of the University of California in which “the Office of the President had accumulated substantial reserves, engaged in deceptive budgeting techniques, and paid its workers lavish salaries and unusual bonuses.” by reducing the studying opportunities for the local students living in low-income families.

A cultural shift is also necessary: Americans must stop equating the central campus with distinction and demeaning so-called commuter institutions, where the majority of students do not reside on campus.There is potential for a young institution to show that higher education may succeed even if it is not only focused on a central campus. For example, students who lived or worked far from Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine central campus assisted with the interviews of future medical students for the admission process. A university may employ its human resources far more effectively if it involves its neighborhood.

Reestablishing relationships between the university and the community is also an opportunity to focus more on the urbanism of American Top Universities. Cities must be safe, affordable, and enjoyable for residents to fit in with their surroundings.

To do this, local governments must cooperate with city officials to address issues like providing more low-income students, minorities, and socially marginalized individuals with access to top universities.

Richer institutions may start by providing more scholarships and inexpensive housing with the help of their deep pockets and substantial real estate holdings. Later, they could profit from that by becoming within the reach of everyone.

Dr. Luciano Magaldi da Orta Nova: Dr. Luciano Magaldi da Orta Nova is an Honorary Member of the “White House Historical Association (WHHA)” and an Official Alumnus of the “Stanford Alumni Association (SAA).”