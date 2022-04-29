



While it may seem that now the war has moved into the world of missiles and bullets, the relevance of the Shadows Project has declined, but to its founders, the exact opposite is the case. “It’s hard to talk about culture and art when there’s hospitals being bombed, there’s people dying,” Agatha explained, “but our heritage is the backbone of our identity.”

Agatha left Kiev just the day before the war started, and is currently living in Poland. On one hand, she’s glad she isn’t in Ukraine, where she says she’d probably be hiding out in a bomb shelter anways. But knowing that being there wouldn’t do any good doesn’t make watching from safety as her country is ravaged by war any less painful.

“You feel really guilty because you left, because it feels like you know your country is suffering and you want to help in whatever way you can.” On a practical level, though, Agatha knows that continuing to fight for Ukrainian identity is the best thing she can do right now.

For Agatha, continuing to fight for Ukrainian identity is one of the most important ways she can do that right now. “We’re at a very big risk that if we lose our territory, even parts of our territory, it’s a direct attack against our identity or against everything that we can call Ukrainian, so we have to speak out about it.”

At home in Ukraine, that strong sense of national identity and pride has been critical to Ukraine’s continued military resistance against Russia – something many strategic experts thought impossible at its outset.

The morale and resistance shown by Ukrainian troops has been powerfully displayed in multiple publicized incidents, such as the viral audio in which 13 Ukrainian border guards told an approaching Russian warship demanding their surrender to “go f••k yourself,” or President Zelinsky’s choice to stay in Ukraine during the fighting, telling U.S. officials that “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians have been constructing homemade molotov cocktails and arming themselves with rifles. What Russia underestimated, Agatha explained, wasn’t just Ukraine’s military strength, it was also the strength of Ukraine’s identity: “I think that nobody expected, you know, people to be so fearless and to so bravely defend our country and our identity as they are right now.”

Russia’s military failure’s and Ukraine’s incredible resilience have made it possible – even likely – that the country will succeed in a traditional military defense. But even if that fails, they would still need to suppress rebellions and maintain control. And that seems a near-impossible task.

“Even in occupied cities,” says Agatha, “people are still coming out and they’re speaking out against the Russian invasion.”

Moreover, according to analysis by the RAND corporation, between 10 and 20 troops are required per thousand civilians to maintain control over an insurgent population like Ukraine’s. U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Eric Shinseki gave similar information to Congress in advance of the invasion of Iraq.

Russia currently has four per thousand, and it is unclear that they have the ability to deploy significantly more than that. As Cat wrote, “they can’t possibly keep control over more than forty million Ukrainians that will continue to resist every step of the way.” That resistance will be one predicated on a fierce belief in Ukrainian identity and sovereignty.

“I think that there’s been a lot of misunderstanding [from both Russia and the West] about how strong our notion of our identity and kind of what it means to be Ukrainian is,” says Agatha.

The Shadows Project is a Ukrainian cultural organization, created with the aim of preserving Ukrainian culture and reminding Ukranians of their distinct historical identity. “It’s about historical autonomy over the narrative, sharing the hidden and repressed sides of Ukrainian culture, and reclaiming a lot of it that is not hidden, but is obscured as Russian,” says Cat.

Up to this point, the Shadows Project has mostly taken the form of an Instagram page, working to make the history contemporarily relevant and engaging to Ukranians in the present. They’ve also partnered with other pages and museums, most recently the Museum of History in Kiev. They worked “to spotlight narratives and histories of Kiev that we thought were relevant and important for the new generation of Ukrainians,” Cat described. “[The goal is] to make sure that we’re keeping up a sense of historical continuity, and that every Ukrainian feels like they are a part of this web of history.”

