Police Blotter: Hate violence, grand theft, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Between 12:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m., a grand theft from a vehicle of over $950 occured at 400 Roth Way.

Thursday, Dec. 30

At 2 p.m., an act of non-criminal hate violence occurred at the Stanford Bookstore.

Sunday, Jan. 2