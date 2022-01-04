Logo
Police Blotter: Hate violence, grand theft, burglary

Graphic that reads "Stanford Daily Police Blotter" with blue and red circles in the background over a black and white image of Stanford's main quad.
(Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Sarah Raza
Jan. 4, 2022, 9:15 p.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3  as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

  • Between 12:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m., a grand theft from a vehicle of over $950 occured at 400 Roth Way.

Thursday, Dec. 30

  • At 2 p.m., an act of non-criminal hate violence occurred at the Stanford Bookstore.

Sunday, Jan. 2

  • Between Dec. 11 and an unknown time on Jan. 2, a bike was stolen from Lantana.
  • At an unknown time, a residential burglary occurred at Kappa Sigma.

Sarah Raza is a contributing writer for the News section. She is a junior from Michigan studying International Relations and Human Rights, and she loves to talk about her cat. Contact Sarah at news 'at' stanforddaily.com.

