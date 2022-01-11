Police Blotter: Vehicle theft, property theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.
Thursday, Jan. 6
- Between 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., a property theft from a vehicle of over $950 in value occurred at 300 Lomita Dr.
Friday, Jan. 7
- Between 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 5:20 a.m, a bike was stolen from Mirrielees High Rise at 730 Escondido Rd.
- Between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., a vehicle was burglarized at Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot.
Saturday, Jan. 8
- At 2 p.m., an individual was found in possession of a controlled substance in Governor’s Corner.
- Between 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) Building A.
Sunday, Jan. 9
- Between 10 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8:45 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from Manzanita Parking Garage.
- Between 9 a.m. on Dec. 15 and 9 a.m., an attempted vehicle theft occurred at Manzanita Parking Garage.