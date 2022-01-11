Logo
Police Blotter: Vehicle theft, property theft

Graphic that reads "Stanford Daily Police Blotter" with blue and red circles in the background over a black and white image of Stanford's main quad.
(Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Claudia Moses
Jan. 11, 2022, 7:43 p.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Thursday, Jan. 6

  • Between 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., a property theft from a vehicle of over $950 in value occurred at 300 Lomita Dr.

Friday, Jan. 7

  • Between 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 5:20 a.m, a bike was stolen from Mirrielees High Rise at 730 Escondido Rd.
  • Between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., a vehicle was burglarized at Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot. 

Saturday, Jan. 8

  • At 2 p.m., an individual was found in possession of a controlled substance in Governor’s Corner. 
  • Between 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) Building A. 

Sunday, Jan. 9

  • Between 10 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8:45 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from Manzanita Parking Garage. 
  • Between 9 a.m. on Dec. 15 and 9 a.m., an attempted vehicle theft occurred at Manzanita Parking Garage.

Claudia Moses ‘25 is a University writer for the News section. She is from Eagan, Minnesota and is interested in studying Economics in her time at Stanford. Contact Claudia at news 'at' stanforddaily.com.

