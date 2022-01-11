Stanford announces modifications to neighborhood system, unveils ‘community council’ initiative

In a series of housing changes to be implemented in the 2022-23 academic year, the University wrote that it will create more neighborhood social opportunities, keep all-frosh dorms at 175 students or less and ensure more housing options for upperclassmen.

The plan — announced as part of a Stanford Report article on Tuesday — also involves establishing neighborhood community councils this winter to enhance interaction among the various housing units within each neighborhood. Each neighborhood will have its own council and will receive funding for community development, as well as late night and weekend activities. Students interested in serving on a neighborhood community council can fill out this form for more information.

Additionally, all-frosh housing units will be reduced to a maximum of 175 students to “ensure frosh can connect as a community,” the announcement read. To comply with this limit, Lantana will shift from an all-sophomore to an all-frosh dorm, and Branner will move from Neighborhood F to Neighborhood N to allow Crothers Hall to remain an all-frosh dorm. Crothers Memorial will house upperclassmen beginning in Fall 2022. Adelfa, Adams and Loro will also be adapted from all-frosh dorms to upperclass houses.

In order to broaden housing choices for upperclassmen, the University will revert all-sophomore dorms created specifically for the 2021-22 academic year back into upperclass housing units.

Students assigned to Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building A (EVGR-A) or Mirrielees will now have the option to select any apartment within the building, rather than only choosing a unit on an assigned floor to allow for seniors to choose the most desired apartments. The University promised that they “will work to decrease the number of triples in Mirrielees and EVGR-A.”

In order to balance each neighborhood’s “access to premier living spaces for upperclass students” and housing availability on the Row, Pluto and 650 Mayfield will transition from Neighborhood N to Neighborhood A. The change will not affect current residents of these houses, who will remain in Neighborhood N.

The report also detailed some of the progress the neighborhood system has achieved since its implementation this past fall. In addition to greater support for disability accommodation, the University reported that 97.5% of frosh, excluding late admit students, received their first choice housing assignment, while 11 new all-sophomore dorms assisted in community-building for students arriving on campus for the first time.

Juniors and seniors also have greater access to apartment style living, and the Row is currently composed of 93% juniors and older, an 18% increase from the 2019-2020 academic year.