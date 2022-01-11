Women’s basketball handles Gonzaga in rematch

In its second game back in Maples since new restrictions limited crowd attendance, No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (11-3, 2-0 Pac-12) took down Gonzaga (10-4, 1-0 WCC) for the second time this season. Junior guard Hannah Jump posted a team-high 21 points with five three-pointers en route to a 66-50 victory for the Cardinal.

While the first game was a nail-biter resulting in a four-point victory for the Cardinal, this time there was no question who would prevail. Gonzaga’s largest advantage of the game was a two-point lead in the first quarter when both teams were struggling to find their footing.

After two quick layups by senior guard Lexie Hull to start the game, Gonzaga scored the next six points as Stanford was unable to find the basket. However, a three-pointer by sixth-year guard Anna Wilson coming off the bench gave the Cardinal the lead with four minutes of play left in the quarter.

Gonzaga wouldn’t lead again and went the next six minutes without a field goal as Stanford took control of the game.

In the second quarter, Stanford continued its hot streak, going on a 16-5 run aided by eight points from Jump and six from sophomore forward Cameron Brink. While the Bulldogs managed to shrink the Cardinal’s lead to single digits by halftime, it was apparent that this game would not be as close as the two teams’ first matchup.

Sunday’s contest may not have been the Cardinal’s greatest offensive performance, but their plan was much cleaner than in their previous game against the Bulldogs, where they shot just 8-18 at the free throw line, were matched in steals and recorded only two more takeaways than Gonzaga. In Sunday’s game, they shot 75% at the free throw line, won the turnover battle 16-5 and recorded 10 steals compared to Gonzaga’s zero.

Two days after setting a season high in three-pointers made during a game against Oregon, the Cardinal continued to show that they aren’t afraid to shoot the long ball, setting a season high in three-pointers attempted as seven different players attempted at least one three-point field goal.

Fittingly, the clear leader in this game was Jump, who has made 17 more threes than any other Cardinal on the season and is knocking them down at a 40% rate. Her three-pointer to open the third quarter set the tone for the second half, and her final three-pointer of the game with just under three minutes remaining made it clear that there would be no miraculous comeback for the Bulldogs.

Next, Stanford will head to Boulder to take on No. 22 Colorado (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) on Friday. The Cardinal will look to build off their wins this weekend and hand the Buffaloes their first loss of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.