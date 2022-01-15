Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

Synchronized Swimming

After historic 2021 season, artistic swimming looks to repeat success

A group of artistic swimmers huddles up on the side of the pool and celebrates.
Stanford artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, will take to the pool for the first time this season against Wheaton College after winning the national championship last season. (Photo: KAREN HICKEY/isiphotos.com)
By Tammer Bagdasarian
Jan. 15, 2022, 11:19 a.m.

Last year, the Stanford artistic swimming program (0-0, 0-0 MPSF), formerly known as synchronized swimming, faced discontinuation amid proposed cuts to 11 Stanford varsity teams. The team responded by winning a national championship, its first since 2016.

This year is different, with the program’s future once again firmly in the student-athletes’ hands, but the squad hopes the end result will be the same. On Saturday, the team will kick off the 2022 season at home against Wheaton College (0-0) with a repeat national championship in its sights.

The Cardinal bring back nine of the 12 student-athletes who were part of last year’s championship team, losing Caitlin Klauer ’21, Sophia Susac ’21 and Alexandra Suarez ’22. 

Still, Stanford looks threatening this year, as they’ll have fifth-year Jacklyn Luu in the pool again less than a year after she took home solo, duet and predetermined technical routine titles at 2021 nationals.

The team also added two new artistic swimmers on two-year deferments from the U.S. national team program — freshman and 2020 olympian Lindi Schroeder and freshman Nicole Goot.

After facing Wheaton at Avery Aquatic Center on Saturday at 11 a.m. and then again on Sunday for the technical competition, the Cardinal will leave Palo Alto to take on the University of the Incarnate Word and Ohio State on the road over the next three weeks. The team will then compete in the MPSF championships before heading to Western Regionals and Collegiate Nationals in March.

Tammer Bagdasarian '24 is a Desk Editor for the Grad Student beat at The Daily, and is planning to major in Communication and Political Science. In his free time he likes to hang out with University Desk Editor Benjamin Zaidel. Contact the news sections at news 'at' stanforddaily.com.

The Stanford Daily
News

University

Academics

Campus Life

Graduate Students

Business & Technology

Data

Equity Project

Sports

Fall Sports

Winter Sports

Spring Sports

Arts & Life

Screen

Culture

Music

Reads

Opinions

Columnists

Editorials

Letters from the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Op-Eds

Grind
Humor
Multimedia

Video

Podcasts

Cartoons

Graphics

Tech

Magazine
Archives
DEI
Resources
About Us
Masthead
Alumni
Print Paper
Follow
Twitter Instagram Facebook Youtube Linkedin Tiktok Spotify Rss
App-store-ios Google-play
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account