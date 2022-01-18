Police Blotter: Loitering, bike theft, reported shots fired

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

At 3:15 p.m., loitering on private property occurred in Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) building B.

Between 10 a.m. and 10:10 a.m., a petty theft occurred at 65 Abrams Court.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Between 9 a.m. on Jan. 9 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 13, a petty theft from a vehicle occurred at Lyman Graduate Building 3.

Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Lathrop Library.

At 7:46 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was found at Roble Field Parking Garage.

Friday, Jan. 14

Between 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 14, a bike was stolen from Murray House in Governor’s Corner.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Between 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, a vehicle theft occurred at Rains Apartments Building 218.

Between 4 a.m. on Dec. 15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, a hit-and-run occurred at 30 Angell Court.

Sunday, Jan. 16

At 8:12 a.m., a spousal battery occurred at the Knight Management Center Garage, resulting in an arrest.

Between 11:13 a.m. and 1 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from 400 Roth Way.

Monday, Jan. 17

Between 1 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., a bike was stolen from Roble Hall.

Between 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 17, a petty theft occurred at 838 Esplanada Way.

Tuesday, Jan. 18