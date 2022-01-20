Stanford reaffirms in-person instruction plans, provides KN95 masks

Stanford reaffirmed that in-person instruction for all undergraduate classes will resume on Jan. 24 in a Thursday Stanford Report email.

This news comes after the University reported 205 student and 487 faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholar COVID-19 cases during the week of Jan. 10.

Face coverings are required in all classes, and students should arrive on campus with enough time to get their first Color test before in-person instruction begins, according to the report. However, some students have reported Color turnaround times of up to six days amid testing delays.

Stanford is also providing members of the campus community with two KN95 masks per person, according to the report. Masks are available for pick-up at four Color pick-up locations: Arrillaga Family Dining Commons, Environmental Health & Safety, Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building B and Li Ka Shing Center.

KN95 masks and other high-quality face coverings are recommended because of the higher level of filtration they provide, according to the report. Stanford’s COVID-19 Health Alerts website provides further guidance surrounding acceptable and recommended face coverings.