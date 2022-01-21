Spectator limitations at home sporting events to be lifted Jan. 28

Spectators will be allowed to attend all Stanford sporting events beginning Jan. 28, Stanford Athletics announced in a press release on Friday.

The decision to welcome back fans follows Stanford Athletics’ Jan. 4 policy change, which followed a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus and in the Bay Area, and limited indoor-event attendance to the families of student-athletes. In restricting attendance, Stanford became the first Power Five school to return to the no-fan policy that was implemented during the 2020-2021 athletic seasons.

Beginning next Friday, spectators will be able to attend all indoor events, as long as they provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR or LAMP test taken within 48 hours of the event. Additionally, fans must wear masks when not actively eating or drinking.

The new attendance policy is in alignment with the state of California Department of Public Health’s guidance for “mega events” (indoor events with over 500 attendees and outdoor events with over 5,000 attendees). As such, the policy applies not only to indoor events at Maples Pavilion, but also to those at Burnham Pavilion, the venue for men’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball and wrestling competitions.

For outdoor events, Stanford Athletics will remove social-distanced seating and mask requirements.

The first indoor event without attendance limitations will be the Stanford women’s basketball game against Arizona State on Jan. 28. The men’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball games on Jan. 21 and 22 will still be restricted to student-athlete families.

Stanford Athletics wrote that fans who held tickets impacted by the spectator pause will receive communication from the Stanford Athletics Ticket Office.