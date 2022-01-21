Stanford nurse Michael Odell found dead after two-day search

The body of Stanford nurse Michael Odell was found Thursday afternoon by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office dive team in Fremont, California, according to the Alameda County’s Coroner’s Office.

27-year-old Odell went missing in the middle of his shift as a neurological nurse in the intensive care unit at Stanford Hospital on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m., Odell informed his supervisor that he had left something in the car and would come back, Odell’s roommate Joshua Christopher Paredes told the San Francisco Chronicle. However, Odell never returned.

Paredes reported Odell missing after he didn’t return to their apartment in San Francisco’s Castro district. Odell’s last phone location pinged near the Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza in Fremont, according to the Chronicle. His car was also found in that location. A Facebook group titled ‘Find Michael Odell’ amassed 3.5 thousand members over the past few days as individuals searched for him.

“We want to thank all of the people from across the country and world who shared Michael’s story on social media, prayed, and sent love to his friends and family during this difficult time,” Brittaney Elise, one of the Facebook group’s coordinators, shared in a post.

Odell’s family has been notified of the discovery, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s office. A GoFundMe page was organized to coordinate funds for family members to cover funeral expenses.

Members of Stanford Health Care expressed their condolences to Odell’s family and support for his colleagues in mourning.

“We at Stanford Health Care were heartbroken to learn from authorities that the traveling nurse who was missing has been found deceased. We express our deepest condolences to the nurse’s family and loved ones and continue to support our colleagues who are deeply saddened by this loss,” wrote Stanford Health Care spokesperson Julie Greicius in a statement to The Daily.

This story is breaking and will be updated.