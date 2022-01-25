Police Blotter: Battery, grand theft, obstruction of police officer

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

At 1:30 p.m., a property theft of under $950 in value occurred from a vehicle at 854 Lathrop Drive.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Between 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 10:46 p.m. on Jan. 19, an act of extortion occurred at Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building A.

Between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building 160 at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., a bike was stolen from Arrillaga Family Dining Commons.

Friday, Jan. 21

Between 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 9:30 a.m., a petty theft occurred at 59 Dudley Lane.

Between 7 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., a grand theft occurred at Lake Lagunita.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Between 6:45 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., a bike was stolen from Lakeside Dining.

Sunday, Jan. 23