Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer ’59 to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer ’59 is expected to retire after more than 27 years on the highest bench. Breyer, who is currently the Court’s oldest justice, graduated from Stanford with a B.A. in Philosophy in 1959. He was nominated to the Court by former President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Breyer is a Bay Area native and began his Stanford career as a frosh living in Arroyo in Wilbur Hall. He went on to graduate with Phi Beta Kappa honors.

After Stanford, Breyer earned degrees from Oxford University and Harvard Law, each with the highest honors possible. Fresh out of law school, he clerked for then–Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldbery. He later lectured as an associate professor at Harvard Law and served as an Assistant Special Prosecutor of the Watergate Special Prosecution Force in 1973. Seven years later, then-President Jimmy Carter appointed Breyer to the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which he ultimately left to join the Supreme Court.

“Stephen Breyer has brought a uniquely empirical and pragmatic perspective to the Court,” Director of the Stanford Constitutional Law Center and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution Michael McConnell wrote in a statement to The Daily.

McConnell praised Breyer’s role as a “moderate liberal,” which helped Chief Justice John Roberts “forge a coherent center on the Court.”

“Justice Breyer was always a justice open to sensible argument, not driven by ideology,” McConnell wrote.

Breyer spoke to the value of integrity in his 1997 Stanford Commencement address, which he delivered during the graduation of his son, Michael Breyer ’97.

“I agree with the philosopher who said that money can vanish overnight, power disappear, even that bubble reputation can evaporate,” Breyer said. “But character — personal integrity — is a rock that is secure and that no one can take from you.”

Breyer’s retirement comes in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing during the Trump administration, which allowed former President Trump to appoint right-leaning Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the bench. Some critics argued that Ginsburg should have retired during the Obama administration, which would have allowed then-President Obama to appoint a left-leaning justice.

Breyer’s retirement “was hardly a surprise,” McConnell wrote. “But it must have been a difficult decision for him.”

Former President Trump nominated three right-leaning justices during his term. With Breyer, the Court consists of six justices nominated by Republican presidents and three nominated by Democratic presidents. Breyer’s retirement would create a vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill.

It is likely that Breyer will be replaced by someone who is more left-leaning, according to McConnell. He added, “It will be interesting to see how Breyer’s replacement fares in a 50-50 Senate, in an election year.”

McConnell said that despite the partisanship of the current political moment, he hopes that “we all take a moment to reflect on the contributions Justice Breyer has made to the Court before getting too wrapped up in the politics of his replacement.”

As the world waits for President Biden to nominate Breyer’s replacement, many questions will likely permeate public discussion, from speculations on potential nominees to reasons behind Breyer’s retirement.

But Justice Breyer had something to say about questions in his 1997 Commencement address: “You will be advised to ask many questions. In your careers, the science graduate will ask, ‘Why does that work?’; the engineering graduate, ‘How does it work?’; the economics graduate, ‘What does it cost?’; and the liberal arts graduate, ‘Do you want french fries with that hamburger?’”