Police Blotter: Battery, bike theft, hate violence

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

At 5 p.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Studio 5.

At 2:03 p.m., someone received annoying phone calls at Blackwelder Highrise.

Between 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 25, a petty bike theft occurred at Sterling Quad.

At 4:27 p.m., an act of non-criminal hate violence occurred at 300 Lomita Drive.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

At an unknown time, someone was found in possession of obscene material involving a minor in a sex act at the Oval.

Between 3:40 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., grand bike theft occurred at Escondido Village Studio 2.

Between 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., grand bike theft occurred at Knight Management Center.

Between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a bike was stolen at 400 Lasuen Mall.

Between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., a bike was stolen at Yost House in Governor’s Corner.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Between 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., a vehicle was stolen at 680 Lomita Drive.

Friday, Jan. 28

At an unknown time, a surface was defaced with paint at Lomita Drive and Roth Way.

At an unknown time, battery on a person occurred at the Center for Clinical Sciences Research.

Between 10 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, a bike was stolen at 675 Lomita Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 30

At an unknown time, a vehicle was stolen at 680 Lomita Drive.

At an unknown time, a petty theft occurred at Roble Hall.

Monday, Jan. 31