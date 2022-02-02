Photo gallery: Stanford takes down Cal in Maples

Stanford men’s basketball opened the month of February with a 57-50 win over cross-bay rival Cal in Maples Pavilion on Tuesday night. Despite both teams struggling on offense in the first half — they combined for 41 points as Stanford led 21-20 heading into the locker room — freshman forward Harrison Ingram and senior forward Jaiden Delaire both broke the double-digit point barrier to lead the Cardinal with 12 points each for the game. Junior forward James Keefe led the team with 11 rebounds and was the only player on either team to grab more than seven on the boards. Neither team shot well from behind the arc, as Stanford made three of 15 three-point attempts, while Cal made three of 14.

The Stanford Daily photographer Thomas Yim captured the scene from the sidelines.

Junior forward Spencer Jones scored five points — one-quarter of the Cardinal’s total — in the first half, and finished the game with nine points on a night where scoring was hard to come by. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Students cheered on the Cardinal from the sidelines as they took on rival California. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

The Cardinal shot just 20% from the three-point line in the game; Cal’s 21.4% from behind the arc was not much better. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Senior forward Jaiden Delaire finished with double-digit points for Stanford — 12 on the night. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Senior forward Jaiden Delaire looks for a shot just outside the paint as a Bears player looks to defend. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Freshman forward Harrison Ingram continued his hot start to the season, leading the team with 12 points, on a night when the offense struggled to find its groove through most of the game. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

The Cardinal may have struggled on offense, but defense was the difference-maker on Tuesday night — the team held Cal to just 35.3% on the night. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)