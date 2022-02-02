Photo gallery: Stanford takes down Cal in Maples

Stanford men’s basketball opened the month of February with a 57-50 win over cross-bay rival Cal in Maples Pavilion on Tuesday night. Despite both teams struggling on offense in the first half — they combined for 41 points as Stanford led 21-20 heading into the locker room — freshman forward Harrison Ingram and senior forward Jaiden Delaire both broke the double-digit point barrier to lead the Cardinal with 12 points each for the game. Junior forward James Keefe led the team with 11 rebounds and was the only player on either team to grab more than seven on the boards. Neither team shot well from behind the arc, as Stanford made three of 15 three-point attempts, while Cal made three of 14.
The Stanford Daily photographer Thomas Yim captured the scene from the sidelines.