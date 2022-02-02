Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

Featured

Photo gallery: Stanford takes down Cal in Maples

A player drives to the basket with a defender on the side of him
Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily
By Sofia Scekic and Thomas Yim
Feb. 2, 2022, 8:54 p.m.

Stanford men’s basketball opened the month of February with a 57-50 win over cross-bay rival Cal in Maples Pavilion on Tuesday night. Despite both teams struggling on offense in the first half — they combined for 41 points as Stanford led 21-20 heading into the locker room — freshman forward Harrison Ingram and senior forward Jaiden Delaire both broke the double-digit point barrier to lead the Cardinal with 12 points each for the game. Junior forward James Keefe led the team with 11 rebounds and was the only player on either team to grab more than seven on the boards. Neither team shot well from behind the arc, as Stanford made three of 15 three-point attempts, while Cal made three of 14.

The Stanford Daily photographer Thomas Yim captured the scene from the sidelines.

A men's basketball player looks to shoot with the ball in his hands.
Junior forward Spencer Jones scored five points — one-quarter of the Cardinal’s total — in the first half, and finished the game with nine points on a night where scoring was hard to come by. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
A large group of students cheers on the basketball team.
Students cheered on the Cardinal from the sidelines as they took on rival California. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
A player in mid-shot from three-point range with several others players around him.
The Cardinal shot just 20% from the three-point line in the game; Cal’s 21.4% from behind the arc was not much better. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
A basketball player drives to the basket with a basketball as another player attempts to defend him.
Senior forward Jaiden Delaire finished with double-digit points for Stanford — 12 on the night. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
A basketball player holds the ball as he looks for a pass with a defender in front of him.
Senior forward Jaiden Delaire looks for a shot just outside the paint as a Bears player looks to defend. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
A basketball player dribbles the ball down the court with a player defending him.
Freshman forward Harrison Ingram continued his hot start to the season, leading the team with 12 points, on a night when the offense struggled to find its groove through most of the game. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
A group of basketball players huddled in a circle talking to the coach.
The Cardinal may have struggled on offense, but defense was the difference-maker on Tuesday night — the team held Cal to just 35.3% on the night. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
Two basketball players fight for position as another player in the background shoots the ball.
Sophomore guard Michael O’Connell (5) led the team with three assists on Tuesday evening. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Sofia Scekic '22 is the managing editor for the sports section. She is from Wisconsin and is studying Public Policy. An avid Green Bay Packers fan, she has watched nearly every game for the past nine years. Contact her at sscekic 'at' stanforddaily.com.

The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account