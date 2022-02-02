Student involved in medical emergency at graduate residence

Stanford is working to support a student who was involved in a publicly visible medical emergency at a graduate residence on Wednesday, Senior Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Mona Hicks and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole wrote in an email to the student body.

University spokesperson E.J. Miranda declined to offer further information about the incident, but wrote that the incident posed “no danger to the campus community” and reiterated that the student is currently receiving proper care.

Hicks and Brubaker-Cole highlighted the importance of prioritizing student mental health and well-being, acknowledging that the incident was announced at an especially difficult time for students. Many students have shared feelings of “stress and disconnect” in conversations with University officials over the past few months, the email said.

The email also comes after graduate student leaders have expressed concern about the University’s approach to student mental health given the isolating impacts of COVID-19. The Graduate Student Council voted last Wednesday to approve two bills addressing expanded COVID-19 accommodations for students, partially in response to mental health concerns.

Hicks and Brubaker-Cole pointed students to a list of student resources for mental health, including Stanford’s Counseling and Psychological Services and the Graduate Life Office, and encouraged community members to access these resources whenever needed.

“You are not alone,” they wrote. “Remember to pause and, if you are able, take the time to care for yourself or ask for help and offer support to one another.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Support is available for students through Stanford’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) 24/7 at (650) 723-3785. The Graduate Life Office (GLO) is available 24/7 via the Stanford operator at (650) 723-7288, pager 25085 and during office hours at (650) 736-7078. The Bridge Peer Counseling Center offers counseling by trained students 24/7 at (650) 723-3392. The Faculty Staff Help Center, located in Kingscote Gardens, offers confidential help for Stanford faculty and staff.