Far from home: Stories from Stanford’s International community

During the three years of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970, Gladys Ajaelo did not go to school. Even after her tribe’s defeat, Ajaelo, along with many other Igbo tribe people, could not afford education in Nigeria due to the devastation of the war. In hopes of catching up on her disrupted education, Ajaelo decided to leave her home country and come to the United States.

“The U.S. was very sympathetic toward the Igbo people,” Ajaelo said. “It offered us the means to go there and study.”

With hopes of returning to Nigeria to teach English, Ajaelo chose to study English at the University of California, Berkeley as an undergraduate student. Now, a mother of four and a grandmother of five, Ajaelo teaches Igbo language at Stanford as a lecturer.

For many international students and faculty like Ajaelo, the process of transitioning to a new country is also a journey of discovery. From learning another language to experiencing a different culture, many have to quickly adapt to their new environment and navigate through colliding ideas, opposite values and traditions that differ from their own.

Nomunzul Battulga ’23 hopes to create a Mongolian Student Association. Ravichandra Tadigadapa ’23 grapples with race. Feiyang Kuang ’25 connects to her culture through literature and the Dragon Boat club. Yuliya Ilchuk and Gladys Ajaelo teach their cultures in Stanford classrooms.

Before teaching, Ajaelo was getting used to the new culture as an undergraduate in the Bay Area. After moving to the U.S., one particular word began to take on a new meaning for Ajaelo: race.

“In Nigeria, everybody is Black. Everybody is the same,” she explained. “Then, when I came to a foreign country, I suddenly began to realize that I’m different.”

Curious about the concept of race, she began to take courses on ethnic studies, which she said was not an option in colonial education. What started as a curiosity soon turned into a passion, which inspired her to teach Igbo language and culture to both Igbo students who were born abroad and foreigners who are not affiliated with Igbo culture.

Ajaelo emphasized the importance of ethnic studies in educational institutions as a means of growth and development for students. When people learn about other cultures, “they become people who are very tolerant of others who are different from them,” she said.

Like Ajaelo, Yuliya Ilchuk — assistant professor and undergraduate studies director of Slavic languages and literatures — dedicates her time to teaching students about her culture.

When Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Ilchuk was an undergraduate student. As a Russian speaker, the transitional period that followed was a challenge for her — amid the chaos of economic and political debilitation, she had to learn a new language.

“It was a very difficult transitional period in the history of my country,” she remembered. “I wanted not just better economic conditions, but a place where I could, as a woman, make a career as a scholar.”

This desire inspired her to apply for a Ph.D. program in the U.S. While she received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in her home country of Ukraine, she came to the U.S. in 1999 to pursue a Ph.D. in Slavic Languages and Literatures at the University of Southern California (USC).

After her arrival, Ilchuk remembers regularly studying in the library from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and staying in pajamas throughout the weekends to complete assignments. While the academic load was significantly more than she had experienced in Ukraine, Ilchuk liked the flexible academic structure within USC. “Being responsible for my own education was the main difference,” she recounted.

Though adjusting to her new home was not easy, Ilchuk had Ukrainian friends in the U.S. to rely on. “Just seeing my fellow Ukrainian women who came from poverty and became very successful professionals motivated me as well to do my best,” she said. As a Christian, Ilchuk also goes to the Russian Orthodox Church to feel uplifted and connected with her culture. She added that she tries to teach students about non-academic subjects, such as church iconography and different recipes from Russian or Ukrainian cuisine.