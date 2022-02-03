Letter from the magazine editors: fake it till you make it

We opened the fall issue with cautious optimism. It paid off. For 10 weeks, campus almost felt normal again.

Racing to classes two minutes before they began (or sleeping through some), reuniting with friends and meeting new people — we had it all. The precarious balance of all the priorities came as an added bonus. Eager not to miss another campus opportunity, we learned about how the pandemic changed our interests and identities.

Surely, we thought, by winter it will be all settled. You know what happened next. At this point, we don’t know how to feel. So, here is a magazine on keeping your head up and faking it till you make it.

Juggling college responsibilities with uncertainty and stress is not easy, and it never has been. In this issue, we look at the resilience of campus businesses, and the people who run them, with a feature on Stanford Hair by Executive Editor Lana Tleimat ’23. News Desk Editor Grace Carroll ’23 goes beyond the trial headlines to examine the cultural staying power of Elizabeth Holmes and her impact on the image of female entrepreneurship. Enkhjin Munkhbayar’s ’25 piece on Stanford’s international community exposes the challenges of adjusting to a new culture and a new community, at any age. Last but not least, Sports Managing Editor Savanna Stewart ’22 offers a glimpse into the life of a student-athlete and the brief return to the fan-packed stadiums. And before you go, check out the latest crossword on everything from east-campus propaganda to billionaire majors.

You’re doing great.

Magazine Editors Anastasiia Malenko ’23 and Mhar Tenorio ’24