The cultural power of Elizabeth Holmes

The story of Elizabeth Holmes is playing out like a Greek tragedy, in which we’ve arrived at the third and final act. First, there was her rise from a 19-year-old Stanford dropout to the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire. Then, the scandal: a tidal wave of coverage, articles, documentaries, podcasts and books that sought to reveal what a scam both Holmes’s persona and Theranos’s operations had been all along.

Now, as the verdict finally arrives and Holmes faces sentencing on four counts of fraud, the cultural power of her name and image has taken on a very different form. Most trials with this degree of media attention happen twice: once in a criminal court, and then again in the court of public opinion. The latter decided long ago that Holmes is not only a criminal, but a joke.

There is a sizable swath of the internet dedicated to making fun of her, such as a TikTok community known as the “Holmies” who mock her with characteristic Gen-Z irony. There is merchandise. There are people who stood in line at the Santa Clara courthouse dressed up as the woman on trial. The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder, may be nearing its conclusion, but our cultural obsession with Elizabeth Holmes — Stanford’s very own blonde-haired, turtleneck-clad, deep-voiced, ruthlessly scamming Girlboss — is far from over.

—

Inventing an Icon

Between 2014 and 2015, Elizabeth Holmes appeared on the cover of seven major magazines, styled and posed in effectively the same way each time: black turtleneck, powerful gaze, blonde hair swept back. This highly curated personal image became as central to the story of Theranos as the actual function of the company itself. She cultivated a memorable cult of personality, which is often construed as at least part of what made Theranos so interesting to its ridiculously powerful board members and deep-pocketed investors.

Throughout the course of Theranos’s rise, heyday and eventual implosion, Holmes has been subject to the very tenuous marriage between our societal expectations for women in the public eye and tech leaders in the public eye. The Tech Bro archetype is lent credibility by his penchant for sweatpants and inability to self-present; at the same time, respectable media establishments have spent considerable energy debating Holmes’s split ends.

English professor Laura Goode has been writing about feminism and internet culture for much of her career. “In the way she has become a character in the text of her own media frenzy, there has been so much ink spilled both on her appearance and the shortcomings of her appearance,” Goode said of Holmes. She took care to point out the litany of privilege that Holmes leveraged to construct her public image: her whiteness, blondeness and inherent conventional beauty.

But Goode also noted how double-edged the media’s fixation on Holmes’s physical appearance has proven to be. Even at her peak — when Elizabeth Holmes was a press fixture, in a good way — intrigue about her self-presentation could slide very quickly into criticism of it. “I think that the cacophony — and the duality of both of those arguments — just highlights the no-win situation for all women in power, whether they’re corrupt or not,” Goode said.

Throughout her trial, the personal mythology of Elizabeth Holmes seemed to be inextricable from the Theranos scandal itself. The Wall Street Journal dedicated an entire piece on her courtroom wardrobe: She’s exchanged the black turtlenecks (with all their connotations of cutthroat power and genius) for pastel colors and diaper bags, reshaping her image to suggest domesticity and innocence — as if the difference between 20 years of freedom or imprisonment hinged on picking the right outfit.

—

Capitalizing on the Joke

“I think that part of our cultural fascination, both with female scammers and with the fashion of female scammers, is that these stories call attention to the inherent scammery and illusion of fashion itself,” Goode told me. So many people wanted to dress up as Holmes for Halloween in 2019 that Bay Area retailers ran out of black turtlenecks.

Today, the media spectacle of the Theranos scandal has given rise to a miniature side industry of Holmes-themed merchandise, which you can buy on Amazon, Redbubble or Etsy. One former Theranos employee is selling her lab coat on Poshmark for $17,000. It’s a fair question to wonder to what degree the media’s treatment of Holmes’s fashion choices is an indication of just how gendered her press coverage has always been. Suffice to say, there was less of a manic rush to dress up as Theranos Chief Operating Officer Sunny Balwani for Halloween. Believe it or not, there were absolutely no articles written about what outfit Henry Kissinger wore to Theranos board meetings, and it’s much harder to find a T-shirt with Adam Neumann’s face on it.

In 2015, Holmes may have been earnestly admired as a kind of cultural icon, but in 2021 she was reduced to a punchline. One Etsy store, WeAreElizabethHolmes, is looking to capitalize on the joke. Most of their merchandise — pillows, face masks, mugs, tote bags, T-shirts — is done in the style of the popular streetwear brand OBEY: Holmes’s image rendered in black and white, with the word BOSS (or, affectionately, LIZZY) emblazoned in a red band at the bottom of the frame. Many of the products also include what might be the most famous line Holmes has ever spoken — “first they think you’re crazy, then they fight you, then you change the world” — which she delivered in an interview in 2015, spoken then, of course, in a deep, breathy baritone.

In her tote-bag likeness, Holmes’s face is reduced mostly to shadow, her eyes droopy and cartoonish and embarrassingly over-lined. Her hair is frizzy and badly splitting, even when rendered in a two-dimensional screen print. Her mouth is slightly open; her gaze is intense and askew, looking not at you but beyond you, fixated on some entrancing future horizon the rest of us can’t see. The resulting impression is not one of a rational, collected woman. You could call it a look of genius, if you’re feeling generous, but mostly the whole thing argues that the world never actually get past thinking of Holmes as crazy.

“We would say that we aren’t so much admiring of her, more amused that she was able to get so far on a lie,” one of the operators of WeAreElizabethHolmes, who runs the store anonymously for the sake of privacy, told me. They opened the online store a few months ago, initially as a hobby; they now ship merchandise all over the United States. The representative I spoke with estimated that roughly 70% of their sales so far have been to women. “As for her fan base, we think that it’s mostly young women who feel that they can identify with a female figure in the ‘brotopia’ of tech,” they said. “And the best part is, for most of the time, she won! Until she didn’t.”

The WeAreElizabethHolmes representative also noted that the image they were peddling was one that Elizabeth herself had gone to great lengths to construct. “She looks the part of the villain,” they said, seizing particularly on her blonde top knot and the Jobs-inspired black turtlenecks. What WeAreElizabethHolmes and other merchandisers have apparently figured out is that as much as there’s an audience for female success stories, there’s often a much bigger market for their downfalls.

“I found the shirt on Etsy, and I think it says, ‘Disgraced founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes is my hashtag Girlboss,’” Viva Donohoe ’25 told me. “And I bought it, because it’s fucking hilarious.” Contrary to the Etsy store representative’s assumptions, Donohoe is interested in the humanities and considers herself an ardent feminist. To her, the humor of the whole ordeal comes from how emblematic Holmes is of conventional feminism’s embrace of the Girlboss.

“I think it’s kind of like the whole reckoning that we’re having with the Girlboss archetype being really funny, and stupid, and not actually contributing to equality,” Donohoe said. “Especially like in feminist discourse, people are starting to realize: okay, it’s a disingenuous form of feminism. Women are now at the table, but they’re not changing the discussions at the table. Women are climbing the capitalist ladder, but they’re still exploiting other women in doing so.”