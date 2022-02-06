Offensive explosion helps men’s basketball blow past Washington

On Sunday afternoon, Stanford men’s basketball (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12) defeated the Washington Huskies (12-9, 7-4 Pac-12) 87-69. The game marked the return of former Stanford and current Washington senior guard Daejon Davis to Maples Pavilion. The win also helped keep the Cardinal above .500 in conference play.

The Cardinal had four players score in double digits in Sunday’s contest. Senior forward Jaiden Delaire led the team with 18 points. Junior forward James Keefe had a breakout game, tallying a career-high 17 points. Freshman forward Harrison Ingram contributed a double-double, and sophomore guard Michael O’Connell distributed the ball for six assists.

Stanford’s balanced scoring attack kept the Washington defense off-balance, and the Cardinal shot above 50% from the field and 41% from the 3-point line.

On the Huskies’ side, guard Terrell Brown, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring, had another successful game with 30 points.

“We worked our best to contain [Brown] and other guys in the gaps,” said Keefe. “I thought we had a great game plan from the coaches.”

Brown did not receive much assistance from his teammates; only one other player scored in double figures for the Huskies. Perhaps most notable for Stanford fans, Davis only tallied five minutes during the game and did not score any points after getting injured early.

While any win will help the Cardinal’s postseason hopes, Sunday’s win was important for the Cardinal, who currently sit at No. 91 in the NET rankings.

“We needed this game to try to play in March Madness,” said Ingram.

The team must find more quality wins soon if they hope to make the NCAA tournament. On Tuesday night, the Cardinal will be presented with such an opportunity as they take on No. 3 UCLA. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m PT at Maples Pavilion.