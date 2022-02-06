Undergraduate Senate discusses mental health resources, introduces survey for student input

Undergraduate senators introduced plans to raise awareness about existing mental health resources at Stanford during their meeting on Thursday.

Senator Marion Santo ’23 announced that the Senate will soon release a mental health survey for students. The online questionnaire will assist the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) staff in effectively allocating mental health resources for the remainder of the academic year, Santo said. CAPS will later administer its own Healthy Minds survey to gauge student needs for resources in the 2022-23 year.

Based on meetings with CAPS staff, Senator Emily Geigh Nichols ’23 introduced a joint resolution with the Graduate Student Council to ensure that students are aware of the mental health resources currently available to them. The resolution would call on professors to allocate a section of their course syllabi to highlight these resources and require that, at the start of the quarter, instructors share information regarding how students can access them.

Nichols said that the resolution would not entirely alleviate “the issue at hand,” which she described as a “broken” mental health system at Stanford. She said, however, that the resolution aims to improve “communication about what’s available for support.” Senators will vote on the resolution at a future meeting.

Offering another method for students to learn about mental health resources and express concerns to University staff, Senator Jaden Morgan ’24 shared information on a CAPS town hall meeting on Feb. 16, designed to allow CAPS staff to share updates and answer students’ questions. CAPS Director Dr. Bina Patel, CAPS Clinical Services Director Amy Wilkinson and CAPS Operations Director Dr. Oliver Lin, as well as members of the Confidential Support Team and the Weiland Health Initiative, will lead the event.

Senators also unanimously passed recommendations from the C-10 Committee regarding Stanford’s Honor Code. The recommendations include allocating time during New Student Orientation to discuss the regulations of the Honor Code and requiring students to sign a statement acknowledging their recognition of the Honor Code before completing an exam or submitting a paper. Such provisions would strengthen the University’s “collective commitment to the community standards as expressed in the Honor Code” and promote a culture of academic integrity, the recommendations state.

Keith Schwarz ’11, a computer science lecturer and co-chair of the Board of Judicial Affairs, fielded questions regarding the Committee’s work. Schwarz said that the Committee is considering whether a current “one-size-fits-all” approach to Honor Code violations is reasonable.

The Senate also plans to release a Stanford policing survey to students, Senator Darryl Thompson ’23 said. The survey will ask students about their feelings around safety on campus and experiences with the campus police department.

Senator Amira Dehmani ’24 provided an update on the University’s Cardinal Nights program, which paused operations throughout most of the fall and winter quarters. Dehmani said that students should be on the lookout for Cardinal Nights events under the rebuilt system, as the initiative has moved from the Office of Substance Use Programs, Education & Resources (SUPER) to the Office of Student Engagement (OSE).