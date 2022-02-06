Women’s lacrosse overpowers Aggies in exhibition

With less than a week before the start of its regular season, No. 13 Stanford women’s lacrosse welcomed UC Davis to Cagan Stadium for an exhibition game. The Cardinal overcame an early deficit to defeat the Aggies 20-10.

UC Davis jumped out to 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but goals from redshirt freshmen attacks Sarah Jaques and Ashley Humphrey made it a one-score game entering the second period.

A pair of goals by freshman midfielder Annabel Frist to open the second quarter gave the Cardinal their first lead of the game. Frist added another goal before halftime, leading an avalanche of Stanford offense with a first-half hat trick.

The Cardinal totaled eight goals in the second quarter and entered the half with a 10-5 lead.

Stanford continued its offensive onslaught to start the second half, as junior attack Dani Jacobstein and Humphrey both scored to extend the lead. The remainder of the quarter was back and forth, and the Aggies added a goal at the end of the period to cut the Cardinal lead to 5 points.

The Aggies’ momentum continued into the final period, as they added a quick goal to make it 13-9.

However, the Cardinal were able to extend their lead to 17-9 courtesy of goals from junior midfield Liana McDonnell, junior attack Jay Browne and fifth-year attack Galen Lew. Humphrey’s fifth goal of the day made it a 9-point advantage for the Cardinal with only a few minutes to play.

Sophomore midfield Ailish Kelly added a pair of highlight reel goals to finish the game, scoring on a behind-the-back shot and a one-two combination with Jacques.

The double-digit victory served as a final tune-up for the Cardinal before their season opener on Friday at Syracuse. Face-off against the Orange is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT.