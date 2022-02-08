Police Blotter: Hit-and-run, grand theft, assault

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.
Content warning: This article contains references to rape and sexual assault.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
- At an unknown time between Dec. 12, 2021 and Jan. 15, a petty bike theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences Building Four.
Thursday, Feb. 3
- Between 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 11 a.m., a grand theft occurred at a residence at 870 Tolman Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 5
- Between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a grand bike theft occurred at Griffin House in Governor’s Corner.
- Between 7 a.m. on Feb. 4 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 5, a vehicle was tampered with at the Knight Management Center Garage.
- Between 1:50 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., a hit-and-run that caused property damage occurred at Stanford Stadium.
- Between 12 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, a vehicle burglary occurred in the Knight Management Center Garage.
Sunday, Feb. 6
- At an unknown time between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6., an assault to commit rape was reported at an undisclosed location.
- Between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a grand theft occurred at the Knight Building.
Monday, Feb. 7
- Between 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 12:10 p.m. on Jan. 7., a petty theft occurred at Cardenal in Florence Moore Hall.
- At an unknown time, a petty theft occurred at the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.