Police Blotter: Hit-and-run, grand theft, assault

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Content warning: This article contains references to rape and sexual assault.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

At an unknown time between Dec. 12, 2021 and Jan. 15, a petty bike theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences Building Four.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Between 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 11 a.m., a grand theft occurred at a residence at 870 Tolman Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a grand bike theft occurred at Griffin House in Governor’s Corner.

Between 7 a.m. on Feb. 4 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 5, a vehicle was tampered with at the Knight Management Center Garage.

Between 1:50 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., a hit-and-run that caused property damage occurred at Stanford Stadium.

Between 12 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, a vehicle burglary occurred in the Knight Management Center Garage.

Sunday, Feb. 6

At an unknown time between Feb. 5 and Feb. 6., an assault to commit rape was reported at an undisclosed location.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a grand theft occurred at the Knight Building.

Monday, Feb. 7