Woman found dead near campus under suspicious circumstances

A woman was found dead in a tent at the intersection of El Camino Real and Palm Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Monday, according to a Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) Community Alert sent out the same evening. The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information.

The incident was reported as a death “under suspicious circumstances,” and is currently under investigation by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The woman had been using the tent as housing and was known to those who live in the area.

There is no threat to the community at this time according to the message, but the alert advised persons “to walk with others and use well-lit travel routes.”