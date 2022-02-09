Men’s tennis cruises past UC Davis in midweek matchup

No. 8 Stanford men’s tennis (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) defeated UC Davis (3-3, 0-0 Big West) 4-0 at home Wednesday afternoon to stay undefeated on the season.

The Aggies posed little threat to the Cardinal in doubles play, only winning three games across the three matches. Stanford seniors Tomas Kopczynski and Sangeet Sridhar were the first to win their match, followed by sophomore Arthur Fery and senior Alexandre Rotsaert.

Head coach Paul Goldstein switched up his usual singles lineup on Wednesday. Fresh off being named the No. 1 overall singles player in the country, Fery did not compete in singles against the Aggies. Fifth-year Axel Geller also did not see action in singles.

Fifth-year Timothy Sah quickly dispatched his opponent — Mitchell Davis — 6-1, 6-3 to give the Cardinal a 2-0 lead in the match. Freshman Max Basing, playing higher in the lineup than he usually does, won 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 2.

Finally, the match’s clincher came from Kopczynski at the bottom of the lineup. He took down Coleton Hootman 7-5, 6-4.

The Cardinal’s sweep over the Aggies secured their sixth straight victory to start the season. Additionally, two Stanford players made their debut in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) singles rankings this morning: Basing (No. 49) and sophomore Aryan Chaudhary (No. 108).

The team will get two short days of rest before taking on Bay Area rival Cal at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday at the Taube Family Tennis Center.

Saturday’s match against Cal will be the Cardinal’s last competition before they travel to Seattle for the ITA National Team Indoors Championship on Feb. 18. Stanford, now a top-10 team with the best singles player in the country, is expected to be very competitive at that event.