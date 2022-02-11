Shots fired near Stanford Shopping Center

Shots were reportedly fired in the vicinity of Stanford Shopping Center at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to an AlertSU sent out the same evening.

The Palo Alto Police Department has not been able to identify any details about the alleged perpetrator, who is still outstanding, according to the alert. The Daily has reached out to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) for additional information.

This is the second incident of reported crime at Stanford Shopping Center in the last month. In January, a robbery took place at the mall, and witness reports indicated that the suspect was potentially armed with a handgun — a claim that was not substantiated.

The reported shooting, which took place at a parking lot near 180 El Camino Real, is under active investigation by the Palo Alto Police Department and the SUDPS, according to the alert. Students are advised to report suspicious activity to the police and take safety precautions, such as avoiding distractions while walking and traveling on lighted and paved paths.

Community members can locate safe travel routes by referring to Stanford’s Suggested Routes Map.