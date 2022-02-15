Police Blotter: Bike theft, vehicle tampering, petty theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

At 8:30 a.m., a petty theft occurred at the Neukom Building.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Green Library.

At 2:46 p.m., a bike theft occurred at Schiff House.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., a bike was stolen at the ChEM-H building.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., a bike theft occurred at the ChEM-H building.

Between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 6 p.m., a petty vehicle theft occurred in the Governor’s Corner parking lot.

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences.

Friday, Feb. 11

At 12:29 a.m., a bike theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Dining and the thief was cited.

At an unknown time, a grand theft occurred at 731 Rafael Place.

Between 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 and 2:15 p.m., vehicle tampering occurred at EVGR-A.

At 2:30 p.m., a bike theft occurred at Maples Pavilion.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Between 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 2:30 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at 300 Santa Teresa St.

At an unknown time, a vehicle theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Dining.

At 7:38 a.m., a threat with intent to terrorize occurred at the Li Ka Shing Center for Learning.

Sunday, Feb. 13