Police Blotter: Bike theft, vehicle tampering, petty theft

Graphic that reads "Stanford Daily Police Blotter" with blue and red circles in the background over a black and white image of Stanford's main quad.
(Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Hannah Basali
Feb. 15, 2022, 7:02 p.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

  • At 8:30 a.m., a petty theft occurred at the Neukom Building.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

  • Between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Green Library.
  • At 2:46 p.m., a bike theft occurred at Schiff House.
  • Between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., a bike was stolen at the ChEM-H building.

Thursday, Feb. 10

  • Between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., a bike theft occurred at the ChEM-H building.
  • Between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 6 p.m., a petty vehicle theft occurred in the Governor’s Corner parking lot.
  • Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences.

Friday, Feb. 11

  • At 12:29 a.m., a bike theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Dining and the thief was cited.
  • At an unknown time, a grand theft occurred at 731 Rafael Place.
  • Between 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 and 2:15 p.m., vehicle tampering occurred at EVGR-A.
  • At 2:30 p.m., a bike theft occurred at Maples Pavilion.

Saturday, Feb. 12

  • Between 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 2:30 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at 300 Santa Teresa St.
  • At an unknown time, a vehicle theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Dining.
  • At 7:38 a.m., a threat with intent to terrorize occurred at the Li Ka Shing Center for Learning.

Sunday, Feb. 13

  • At 12 p.m., somebody attempted to use another person’s ID to obtain credit at Kennedy Commons.
  • Between 11 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 4 p.m., a bike theft occurred at the Alpha Phi house.
  • Between 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 8:30 a.m., a vehicle theft occurred at Toyon.

