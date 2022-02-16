Letter from the editors: Introducing Vol. 261

We’re Emma, Georgia and Savanna, the editor-in-chief and executive editors of The Stanford Daily’s 261st volume. We’re beyond thrilled and humbled to further The Daily’s work of informing the campus community with honest and impactful journalism as we continue to adjust to life back at Stanford.

Despite a return to “normal” life on campus, COVID-19 still looms. The past few months have been marked by uncertainty, as together we’ve navigated remote classes and case spikes on campus. At The Daily, our goal remains keeping you informed through this challenging time: from answering your burning questions to sharing students’ experiences.

And of course, we’ll continue to answer the more light-hearted inquiries that pique our curiosity, from why Stanford math professors still use chalk to why Axess crashes during course enrollment or why there are so many abandoned bikes on campus.

We recognize that impactful, accessible journalism extends beyond clear and intentional language. We are excited to work on expanding The Daily’s multimedia offerings, from producing a wider range of podcast and video content to publishing photo galleries and incorporating creative graphics. We are incredibly fortunate to work with a talented team of multimedia staffers to deliver 21st-century digital storytelling to our audience, and we are excited to see what we can accomplish together.

Though The Daily is focused on serving the surrounding community, we are also taking time to look inward and evaluate our own community. Through initiatives in collaboration with our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) team, we look forward to continuing to build a diverse staff that accurately reflects the communities we serve. We’ll be considering the results of our Vol. 260 demographics survey and challenging ourselves to build a more inclusive team. Through the Equity Project, we are excited to continue to produce content with an equity lens that reflects the interests and needs of all communities. We also recognize that valuable journalism begins with a supportive and respectful work environment, and we are striving to foster this atmosphere as we lead The Daily’s team into the new volume.

We want to hear from you. Through Vol. 260’s “100 people in 100 days” initiative, we got to hear directly from you to better understand our community and learn what we’re doing well, and where we can continue to grow. And this volume we want to continue listening: submit a tip, an article or consider joining us.

And here’s a bit more about us.

Emma is the Vol. 261 editor-in-chief. She is from Sacramento, California, and is studying communication and art practice. Before becoming editor-in-chief, she led The Daily’s news team twice, and most recently served as the newsroom development director. Like every good journalist, she has a borderline unhealthy caffeine addiction.

Georgia is the Vol. 261 executive editor for print. She is from Greenwich, Connecticut, and is studying political science and communication. She has been a member of The Daily’s news staff since her frosh year. She previously served as a managing editor of news during Vol. 260 and a news desk editor during The Daily’s prior two volumes.

Savanna is the Vol. 261 executive editor for digital. She is from Twin Bridges, Montana, and is majoring in political science with a minor in Spanish. She joined The Daily during winter quarter 2019 and has since been the sports managing editor for two volumes.