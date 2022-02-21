Logo
Video: Pence speaks at Stanford, students protest

Mike Pence at a podium with protestors photoshopped into the background and blurred out. Words read "Pence Comes to Stanford"
By The Stanford Daily Staff
Feb. 21, 2022, 10:58 p.m.

Former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at the “woke left,” cancel culture and the Biden administration in a highly anticipated speech. Pence urged students to embrace conservative values, praised his administration’s accomplishments and reiterated his stance that he lacked authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Students protested his arrival.

The Daily only included the first names of protestors because of fear of retaliation.

Credits:

  • Director: Mya Vinnett
  • Anchors: Janelle Olisea, Mya Vinnett
  • Camera Operation: Zhenwei Gao, Mina Phipps
  • Editors: Janelle Olisea, Mina Phipps, Mya Vinnett
  • Graphics: Kristina Bacon, Mina Phipps
  • Photographers: Nikolas Liepins, Thomas Yim
  • Additional Writing: Andy Huynh
  • Thumbnail: Mya Vinnett
  • Producers: Sam Catania, Andy Huynh

