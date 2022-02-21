Video: Pence speaks at Stanford, students protest

Former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at the “woke left,” cancel culture and the Biden administration in a highly anticipated speech. Pence urged students to embrace conservative values, praised his administration’s accomplishments and reiterated his stance that he lacked authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Students protested his arrival.
The Daily only included the first names of protestors because of fear of retaliation.
