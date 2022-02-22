Photo gallery: Pop-up food pantry for undergraduate and graduate students

Stanford Residential and Dining Enterprises (R&DE), in partnership with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, hosts a monthly pop-up food pantry in the outdoor patio area of Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) Building C for undergraduate and graduate students and their affiliates who need additional food support. Students and their households can register beforehand to receive produce, dairy, meat, poultry and non-perishable items at no cost. Daily photographer Ananya Navale documented this month’s pop-up food pantry, which took place on Feb. 14.

An EVGR staff member loads a cart with the complete variety of food offered. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Volunteers rush to distribute boxes of food to students at EVGR Building C. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

The line grows longer as more students join with bags and boxes to carry their food. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Volunteers replenish supplies as students come by to stock up on fresh produce. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Boxes of apples ready to be opened and distributed. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Student volunteers help run the entire pop-up, from checking people in to distributing and restocking food throughout the event. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

A student accepts fresh apples. Seasonal produce is often provided at the food pantry pop-ups. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Piles of boxes of eggs, squash and cucumber behind the scenes. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)