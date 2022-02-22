Photo gallery: Pop-up food pantry for undergraduate and graduate students

Stanford Residential and Dining Enterprises (R&DE), in partnership with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, hosts a monthly pop-up food pantry in the outdoor patio area of Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) Building C for undergraduate and graduate students and their affiliates who need additional food support. Students and their households can register beforehand to receive produce, dairy, meat, poultry and non-perishable items at no cost. Daily photographer Ananya Navale documented this month’s pop-up food pantry, which took place on Feb. 14.