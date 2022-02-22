Logo
SportsSoftball

Photo gallery: Stanford softball doubles down on President’s Day weekend

Junior pitcher Alana Vawter winds up to throw the ball.
Junior pitcher Alana Vawter (above) took a perfect game into the sixth inning against San José State. She eventually earned a win and a complete game against the Spartans. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)
By Jordan John Lee, Madeline Grabb and Ananya Navale
Feb. 22, 2022, 9:26 p.m.

Stanford softball (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) ended President’s Day weekend on a high note, notching victories over Seattle (7-3, 0-0 WAC) and San José State (4-5, 0-0 MWC) at the Stanford Invitational on Sunday. The Cardinal now hold a five-game winning streak.

In the first matchup of the day against Seattle, junior outfielder Kaitlyn Lim and junior infielder Sydney Steele homered at the top of the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, and the Cardinal scored a total of five runs. Senior pitcher Molly Millar closed out the last four innings of the game, completing the shutout of Seattle and earning her first victory of the season.

A couple hours later, junior pitcher Alana Vawter took to the mound and threw a perfect 5 2/3 innings to start the game against San José State. The Cardinal batters backed up Vawter, as sophomore catcher Aly Kaneshiro homered and Lim recorded an RBI in a narrow 2-1 victory.

The Daily’s photographer Ananya Navale captured the scenes from both games.

Taylor Gindlesperger runs past a base while looking at the player in the outfield.
Senior outfielder Taylor Gindlesperger (25) went 1-for-3 in the Cardinal’s victory over Seattle. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)
Aly Kaneshiro waits for a pitch at home plate.
Sophomore catcher Aly Kaneshiro (4) scored the Cardinal’s first run of the game against the Spartans, homering in the second inning. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)
Kaitlyn Lim swings the bat at a pitch.
Junior outfielder Kaitlyn Lim (21) hit the first of back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning against Seattle. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)
Chloe Doyle waits for the pitch at home plate.
Fans watch sophomore catcher and utility Chloe Doyle (16) step up to bat. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)
Three players are in the outfield, with two watching as one waits to catch a ball.
Stanford showcased its defensive prowess on Sunday, allowing only one run over two games. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)
Fans watch the game from the bleachers.
Students and spectators sit inside Boyd and Jill Smith Family Stadium, supporting the Cardinal at the Stanford Invitational. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)
The Stanford team huddles up to celebrate the win.
With their victories over Seattle and San José State on Sunday, the Cardinal extended their winning streak to five and their overall record to 9-2. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Jordan John Lee ’22 is a desk editor for the Sports section and occasionally writes for the News section of The Daily. He is double majoring in Biology and Classics and is pursuing a master's in Epidemiology. His dream is to watch tennis at all four Grand Slam tournaments. Contact him at jjlee 'at' stanforddaily.com.Madeline Grabb '25 is a writer for the Academics desk. Contact the News section at news 'at' stanford.edu.

