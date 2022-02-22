Photo gallery: Stanford softball doubles down on President’s Day weekend

Stanford softball (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) ended President’s Day weekend on a high note, notching victories over Seattle (7-3, 0-0 WAC) and San José State (4-5, 0-0 MWC) at the Stanford Invitational on Sunday. The Cardinal now hold a five-game winning streak.

In the first matchup of the day against Seattle, junior outfielder Kaitlyn Lim and junior infielder Sydney Steele homered at the top of the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, and the Cardinal scored a total of five runs. Senior pitcher Molly Millar closed out the last four innings of the game, completing the shutout of Seattle and earning her first victory of the season.

A couple hours later, junior pitcher Alana Vawter took to the mound and threw a perfect 5 2/3 innings to start the game against San José State. The Cardinal batters backed up Vawter, as sophomore catcher Aly Kaneshiro homered and Lim recorded an RBI in a narrow 2-1 victory.

The Daily’s photographer Ananya Navale captured the scenes from both games.

Senior outfielder Taylor Gindlesperger (25) went 1-for-3 in the Cardinal’s victory over Seattle. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore catcher Aly Kaneshiro (4) scored the Cardinal’s first run of the game against the Spartans, homering in the second inning. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Junior outfielder Kaitlyn Lim (21) hit the first of back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning against Seattle. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Fans watch sophomore catcher and utility Chloe Doyle (16) step up to bat. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)

Stanford showcased its defensive prowess on Sunday, allowing only one run over two games. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)



Students and spectators sit inside Boyd and Jill Smith Family Stadium, supporting the Cardinal at the Stanford Invitational. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE/The Stanford Daily)