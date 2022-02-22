Photo gallery: Stanford softball doubles down on President’s Day weekend

Stanford softball (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) ended President’s Day weekend on a high note, notching victories over Seattle (7-3, 0-0 WAC) and San José State (4-5, 0-0 MWC) at the Stanford Invitational on Sunday. The Cardinal now hold a five-game winning streak.
In the first matchup of the day against Seattle, junior outfielder Kaitlyn Lim and junior infielder Sydney Steele homered at the top of the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, and the Cardinal scored a total of five runs. Senior pitcher Molly Millar closed out the last four innings of the game, completing the shutout of Seattle and earning her first victory of the season.
A couple hours later, junior pitcher Alana Vawter took to the mound and threw a perfect 5 2/3 innings to start the game against San José State. The Cardinal batters backed up Vawter, as sophomore catcher Aly Kaneshiro homered and Lim recorded an RBI in a narrow 2-1 victory.
The Daily’s photographer Ananya Navale captured the scenes from both games.