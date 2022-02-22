Police Blotter: Bike theft, petty theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 14 to Feb. 22 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Monday, Feb. 14

At an unknown time after Feb. 11, a vehicle was stolen from Toyon lot.

Before 5 p.m., ID theft to obtain credit occurred at Escondido Village 2 Building 65.

At an unknown time after Feb. 3, annoying phone calls were reported at Escondido Village Studio 5.

Wednesday, Feb. 16th

At 12:26 p.m., a vehicle theft occurred at Crothers Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 17th

At 4:10 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported at the Knight Management Center.

Friday, Feb. 18th

Between 7 a.m. and 2:40 p.m., grand theft from a vehicle occurred at the Clinical Excellence Center Parking Garage.

At 8 a.m., ID theft to obtain credit occurred at Roble Hall.

At an unknown time, vandalism and damage of property occurred at the Thornton Center.

Sunday, Feb. 20th

At an unknown time after Feb. 18, petty theft occurred at the Gunn-Siepr Building.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., grand theft of property occurred at Escondido Village Graduate Residences, Building D.

Monday, Feb. 21st

At an unknown time after Feb. 20, petty theft occurred at Rains Apartments.

At 5:05 p.m., grand theft occurred at Main Quad.

Tuesday, Feb. 22nd