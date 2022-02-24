Revenge match: Women’s golf takes down the Spartans

Dating back to the NCAA Regional Championship last season, the No. 1-ranked Stanford women’s golf team had won seven consecutive stroke play events. During this stretch of dominance, the Cardinal posted a 97-0 head-to-head record and an average margin of victory of nearly 16 strokes.

Then, No. 9 San José State upset Stanford at the Lamkin Invitational last week. It was a surprising loss for the Cardinal, as they held a three-shot advantage heading into the final round.

On Thursday, Stanford had its chance to get revenge against San José State, as the two teams faced off in the Battle of the Bay at CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, Calif. In a statement win, the Cardinal handled the Spartans 5-1 in match play.

Against San José State, head coach Anne Walker sent out a star-studded lineup that included five golfers in the top-100 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings: No. 1 freshman Rose Zhang, No. 2 sophomore Rachel Heck, No. 23 senior Aline Krauter, No. 47 freshman Caroline Sturdza, No. 72 junior Brooke Seay and sophomore Sadie Englemann.

Zhang, who won three of her first four collegiate events, took down Spartan Antonia Malate by a score of 3&1. Heck, fresh off her seventh career individual title, defeated Jordyn Parr 3&2. Both Krauter and Englemann won their matches 5&4, and in the closest match of the day, Sturdza beat Lucia Lopez Ortega 1-up on the 18th hole.

Seay recorded Stanford’s only loss, falling to a red-hot Natasha Andrea Oon, who finished in third place at the Lamkin Invitational.

Overall, it was a dominant match-play performance by the Cardinal, who once again proved that they will be a tough team to beat in the postseason.

Next up, Stanford women’s golf heads to Sacramento, Calif. for the Gunrock Invitational at Del Paso Country Club. Last year, the Cardinal set a program record at the tournament with a 26-under-par total and team victory. The Cardinal will tee off at the Gunrock early Monday morning.