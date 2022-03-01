Police Blotter: Bike theft, petty theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., someone was reported for false pretenses at the Faculty Operations Shops and Offices.

Thursday, Feb. 24

At 12:30 p.m., non-criminal hate violence was committed at Building 360 in Main Quad.

Friday, Feb. 25

At an unknown time between Feb. 24 and 11:15 a.m., petty theft occurred at Crothers Memorial.

At an unknown time between Feb. 24 and 12 p.m., petty theft occurred at Escondido Village Graduate Residences, Building A (EVGR-A).

Saturday, Feb. 26

At an unknown time between Feb. 25 and 7 a.m., grand theft occurred at 600 Escondido Rd.

At an unknown time between Feb. 25 and 9:30 a.m., grand theft from a vehicle occurred at a residential property on Salvatierra St.

At an unknown time between Feb. 23 and Feb. 26, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at 650 Mayfield Ave.

At an unknown time between Feb. 25 and 10 a.m., grand property theft occurred at a residence on Lathrop Pl.

Sunday, Feb. 27

At 12 p.m., possession of a weapon that was not a gun was reported on Mayfield Ave. The case was later cleared.

At an unknown time between Feb. 25 and 10 a.m., grand bike theft occurred at the Sulair Coffee Kiosk.

At an unknown time between Feb. 26 and 11 a.m., petty theft occurred at Zeta Alpha Phi (ZAP).

Monday, Feb. 28