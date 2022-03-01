Undergraduate student dies in Stanford residence

An undergraduate student died in an on-campus residence on Tuesday, according to an email sent by Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole this afternoon. There is no ongoing threat to campus safety, according to police.

In an email to student athletes, Athletic Director Bernard Muir confirmed the student was a member of the Stanford women’s soccer team.

The University is not yet sharing details about the student’s identity or cause of death out of respect for the family’s privacy, Brubaker-Cole wrote.

In addition to campus resources, Muir said the University is designating the Athletic Academic Resource Center (AARC) and the athletic training room as spaces this week where student-athletes, coaches and staff can visit to connect with others. AARC advisors and athletic trainers will also be stationed in these locations.

“I know that many of us are hurting deeply,” Muir added. “Now is the time to lean on each other and to check in with yourself and those around you. As you do, please know that many people are here to help however we can.”

Students first noticed ambulances and police vehicles by Crothers Hall at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Crothers residents reported seeing police officers inside of the building, and multiple sheriff cars and officers remained stationed outside of the building through the early afternoon.

A police officer told The Daily that they could not share additional information about the medical emergency before communicating with the individual’s family. The Daily has reached out to the Stanford Department of Public Safety for comment.

Brubaker-Cole shared mental health resources for students dealing with the news and encouraged community members to be mindful of one another, adding that the University will share more information as it becomes available. “We are all heartbroken about this immense tragedy,” she wrote.

This story is breaking and will be updated.