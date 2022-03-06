FashionX makes space for Stanford creatives at thredUP collaboration

Imaginative integrations of personal style, dynamic patterns and vibrant colors situated themselves with confidence at Wilbur Field on Saturday. Stanford creatives, fashion designers and students hungry for inspiration gathered for the clothing-swap-flea-market event, hosted by the FashionX club — Stanford’s first professional fashion organization — in collaboration with thredUP, an online marketplace for second-hand clothing.

Founded in 2019 by Sigalit Perelson MBA ʼ22 and Savannah Murphy MS ʼ21, FashionX is a student-led group for those who challenge “tradition, initiate progress and solve fashion’s looming questions,” according to their website. The club “aims to usher in the next wave of innovators, creatives and activists within the fashion industry.”

Current co-presidents of the club, Kali Hough ʼ22 and Timi Adeniyi ’23, initially contacted thredUP as a way to propel the club’s advocacy for and application of sustainable fashion practices. Last year, the club organized an event with 300 students for what Hough called a “micro” version of the Saturday programming.

17 different Stanford student vendors were present at the event, including Yarency Creates, Ruffle n Stitch, Hedon, Crenshaw Skate Club and Unwell, enticing students with unique offerings from artisan jewelry and upcycled streetwear to crochet accessories and customizable embroidery.

Micheal Crinot ’24 is one of the Stanford creatives who showed off their brand at the FashionX event. Crinot’s brand Hedon is a culmination of all things they hold dear: sustainability, gender inclusivity and self-expression.

“I feel that clothing is an interesting way to share art with people. They intersect with it the way they don’t with a painting. You put it on your body,” said Crinot. “It protects you from the elements, you walk around with it constantly. That’s how you present yourself to the world. I just want to be part of that.”

Crinot showcases their personalized Hedon designs. (Photo: CHLOE MENDOZA / The Stanford Daily)



For Yarency Avilar ‘25, founder of Yarency Creates, resin jewelry is a way to share her love of flora and family with the world. Yarency Creates touts collections of unique resin earrings, rings and hair clips; all flowers are hand-picked and fixed in the artificial amber by Avilar herself.

“I started making resin jewelry around summer 2021. I came across resin on instagram and looked more into it especially because they had flowers and I thought that was really cool because my sister and I used to press flowers when we were younger,” Avilar said.

Avilar’s classic resin earrings come in an array of forms. Hand-made wire rings complement the collection. (Photo: CHLOE MENDOZA / The Stanford Daily)

Some students shopped on the outskirts of Wilbur Field, while others engaged in a clothing swap at the center. Lightly loved garments were strewn across various tables separated by outerwear, tops, bottoms and shoes. Students were able to upgrade their wardrobes and clean out their closets by exchanging some of their unwanted clothing for a fresh ensemble. Isabella Pistiferi ’25, FashionX member and one of the event’s organizers, characterized this opportunity as a “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” moment.

“I went so that I could trade some of the clothes I don’t really wear, but that someone else might like, with cool pieces from other students,” said attendee Kelly Wang ’25. “I’m happy knowing that the clothes I donated found their way to someone new, and that I came out of the event with 3 unique new pieces to add to my wardrobe.”

Students participate in the clothing exchange and sift through secondhand clothing left by others. (Photo: CHLOE MENDOZA / The Stanford Daily)

While Stanford is an institution known for its excellent academics, particularly in the sciences, some students feel that creativity — if unrelated to technology — is undervalued and overlooked. This event served as a space for students to celebrate creation and art.

“We have so many designers in our club, there are so many amazing creatives at Stanford and they have no opportunities to showcase their work. I honestly think that creativity is undervalued if it’s not tech-oriented here,” said Hough. “This is really a space for us to talk about sustainability, support student artists and creatives and give them some exposure to the broader Stanford population.”