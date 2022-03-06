Want to switch neighborhoods? Here’s how.

Applications are now open for students to request a change to their neighborhood affiliation ahead of next quarter’s house and room selection process.

Students can apply with a group of up to four students from any neighborhood using the personalized “Neighborhood Change Request Form,” Residential and Dining Enterprises (R&DE) officials announced in a Friday email. The form is due on March 16 and reassignments will be announced on March 28.

The form, however, does not allow students to indicate a preference for what neighborhood they would like to join. Once students are switched into a new neighborhood, they will receive last priority for selecting buildings and rooms within their class year.

The reassignment process is “best for students who wish to live in any neighborhood besides the one in which they are currently assigned,” R&DE administrators wrote in the email.

There is no guarantee that students who submit the form will be granted a neighborhood change. Students will also be reassigned only if their entire group can be moved to the same neighborhood. If their requested neighborhood change is successful, students will be able to participate in their new neighborhood’s house and room selection process for the 2022-23 academic year when the application opens in April. Those reassigned will not be able to cancel or reject their new neighborhood assignment

The email also announced a change to the selection process for all students, regardless of whether they switch neighborhoods. Instead of submitting a list of ranked housing choices, students will now be assigned a time to pick their building and room based on their class year and priority.