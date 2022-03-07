Stanford Live ‘strongly’ recommends masks as University rolls back mandate

Stanford Live strongly recommended that people continue to wear masks at their indoor performances, though they are not required to, in a Monday email from the organization.
Stanford lifted its indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, in accordance with Santa Clara County’s guidelines. Masks are still required in classrooms (unless individuals are speaking), in health and childcare facilities and on public transit, according to a Tuesday email from the University.
While masks are no longer required for indoor performances under Stanford’s guidelines, Stanford Live wrote that they “encourage [attendees] to continue wearing masks for the comfort of our patrons, staff and artists.”
The organization will continue to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of arriving at the events, according to the email. Booster shots are not required for entry.
Stanford Live encouraged individuals with questions to contact the organization at 650-724-2464 or [email protected]
“Thank you for keeping each other safe,” the organization wrote.