Police Blotter: Bike theft, petty theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 1 to March 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.
Tuesday, March 1
- At 11:44 a.m., a hit and run with property damage occurred at 400 Mayfield Ave.
- At 12:21 p.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred at White Plaza.
- At an unknown time between Feb. 27 and March 1, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at 400 Mayfield Ave.
- Between Feb. 21 and March 1, petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences.
Wednesday, March 2
- At 11:20 a.m., a “peek in hole” in a bathroom occurred in Huang Engineering Center.
- At 3:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village – Miller House.
- At 9:44 p.m., a bike was stolen from Governor’s Corner- Griffin House.
- At 9:40 p.m., two cases of petty theft occurred at the Graduate Package Center.
- At an unknown time between Feb. 23 and March 2, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at Mirrielees House.
Thursday, March 3
- At 10:50 a.m., grand property theft occurred at 287 Campus Dr.
- At an unknown time, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at 200 Rosse Ln.
Friday, March 4
- At an unknown time, grand property theft from a vehicle occurred at Lyman Graduate Residences.
Saturday, March 5
- At an unknown time, a bike was stolen at the intersection of Bowdoin St. and Pine Hill Rd.
Sunday, March 6
- At 2:50 p.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred on Campus Dr.
- Between March 5 and March 6 at 9:30 a.m., vehicle theft occurred at Kimball Hall.
Monday, March 7
- Between Feb. 21 and March 7, a vehicle was stolen at the intersection of Arguello Way and Buckeye Ln.
- Between March 4 and March 7, grand theft occurred at the Varsity Parking Lot.
- Between March 3 and March 7, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at Lyman Graduate Residences.
- At 5:15 p.m., possession of controlled substances was reported at Governors Ave.