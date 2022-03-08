Police Blotter: Bike theft, petty theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 1 to March 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, March 1

At 11:44 a.m., a hit and run with property damage occurred at 400 Mayfield Ave.

At 12:21 p.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred at White Plaza.

At an unknown time between Feb. 27 and March 1, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at 400 Mayfield Ave.

Between Feb. 21 and March 1, petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences.

Wednesday, March 2

At 11:20 a.m., a “peek in hole” in a bathroom occurred in Huang Engineering Center.

At 3:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village – Miller House.

At 9:44 p.m., a bike was stolen from Governor’s Corner- Griffin House.

At 9:40 p.m., two cases of petty theft occurred at the Graduate Package Center.

At an unknown time between Feb. 23 and March 2, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at Mirrielees House.

Thursday, March 3

At 10:50 a.m., grand property theft occurred at 287 Campus Dr.

At an unknown time, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at 200 Rosse Ln.

Friday, March 4

At an unknown time, grand property theft from a vehicle occurred at Lyman Graduate Residences.

Saturday, March 5

At an unknown time, a bike was stolen at the intersection of Bowdoin St. and Pine Hill Rd.

Sunday, March 6

At 2:50 p.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred on Campus Dr.

Between March 5 and March 6 at 9:30 a.m., vehicle theft occurred at Kimball Hall.

Monday, March 7