Police Blotter: Bike theft, petty theft

Graphic that reads "Stanford Daily Police Blotter" with blue and red circles in the background over a black and white image of Stanford's main quad.
(Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Hannah Basali
March 8, 2022, 9:02 p.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 1 to March 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, March 1

  • At 11:44 a.m., a hit and run with property damage occurred at 400 Mayfield Ave.
  • At 12:21 p.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred at White Plaza.
  • At an unknown time between Feb. 27 and March 1, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at 400 Mayfield Ave. 
  • Between Feb. 21 and March 1, petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences. 

Wednesday, March 2

  • At 11:20 a.m., a “peek in hole” in a bathroom occurred in Huang Engineering Center. 
  • At 3:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village – Miller House. 
  • At 9:44 p.m., a bike was stolen from Governor’s Corner- Griffin House. 
  • At 9:40 p.m., two cases of petty theft occurred at the Graduate Package Center.
  • At an unknown time between Feb. 23 and March 2, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at Mirrielees House. 

Thursday, March 3

  • At 10:50 a.m., grand property theft occurred at 287 Campus Dr.
  • At an unknown time, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at 200 Rosse Ln.

Friday, March 4

  • At an unknown time, grand property theft from a vehicle occurred at Lyman Graduate Residences.

Saturday, March 5

  • At an unknown time, a bike was stolen at the intersection of Bowdoin St. and Pine Hill Rd.

Sunday, March 6

  • At 2:50 p.m., non-criminal hate violence occurred on Campus Dr.
  • Between March 5 and March 6 at 9:30 a.m., vehicle theft occurred at Kimball Hall.

Monday, March 7

  • Between Feb. 21 and March 7, a vehicle was stolen at the intersection of Arguello Way and Buckeye Ln.
  • Between March 4 and March 7, grand theft occurred at the Varsity Parking Lot.
  • Between March 3 and March 7, grand theft from a vehicle occurred at Lyman Graduate Residences.
  • At 5:15 p.m., possession of controlled substances was reported at Governors Ave.

