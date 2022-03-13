Cal Senior Day spoiled: No. 1 men’s gymnastics claims Bear territory

No. 1 Stanford men’s gymnastics (11-1, 8-1 MPSF) closed out the regular season with domination over No. 9 California (5-5, 2-5 MPSF) in Berkeley, Calif. on Saturday. The Cardinal finished with a team score of 411.300 in their final meet before the MPSF Championships.

The Golden Bears closed their senior day with a team score of 389.600, failing to match their 390.500 total from their last matchup with the Cardinal.

The Cardinal opened the final meet of the regular season on the pommel horse. True freshman and U.S. Senior National Team member Khoi Young finished the first rotation strong with a season-best 14.500, edging the Cardinal ahead by 0.200 points.

The Cardinal triumphed in the second event, still rings, finishing with a team score of 67.800. The Bears failed to put a single individual score over 13.000 on the board, while every Cardinal performance scored at least a 13.100. Fresh off a career-best of 14.650 in his previous meeting with California, senior Thomas Lee landed the highest score of the event with a solid 14.200.

Stanford embraced the floor exercise in their third rotation. Sophomore Colt Walker achieved a career-best 14.100 in the event, along with senior Bryan Perla who matched his season-best of 14.700, a tenth of a point below his career high. The Cardinal closed the rotation with four total performances scoring above 14.000 points.

With half of the meet completed, Stanford sprinted ahead of California with a 13.900 lead.

Entering their fourth event, the parallel bars, the Cardinal executed an explosive performance, landing three scores of 14.400 and above in a row. Sophomore Jeremy Bischoff opened the event with a career-best of 14.450. Walker landed another season-best with a 14.900 to pull the Cardinal ahead by 14.400 total points.

The Cardinal struggled through the high bar event and finished with their lowest team score in the meet: a 63.700. After clipping the bar on his dismount, senior Curran Phillips was able to repeat his performance and earned a 12.450.

The Cardinal turned it around in the final rotation with their highest team score of the meet, a 73.500 on the vault. Every Stanford gymnast scored a 14.500 or above in the event. Young and Walker recorded season-bests in the event with 14.900 and 14.600 points, respectively.

The Cardinal now earn a three-week rest period before returning to Burnham Pavilion on Saturday, April 2 for the MPSF Championships. First routines are set for 4 p.m. PT.