On Sunday evening, No. 1 seed Stanford women’s basketball (28-3, 16-0 Pac-12) defeated No. 8 seed Kansas (20-9, 11-7 Big 12) 91-65 behind a career-high 36 points from senior guard Lexie Hull in her last game at Maples. The Cardinal now advance to the Sweet 16, where they will face No. 4 seed Maryland (21-8, 13-4 Big 10), a team they handily defeated in late November when the Terrapins were ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Daily photographer Michal Kheir captured the victory from the sidelines.

Lexie Hull catches a pass and drives to the basket. Her 36 points are the most scored by a Stanford player in the NCAA Tournament since Nneka Ogwumike ’12 scored 39 in the 2012 Sweet 16. Hull also added six steals to her stat line. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

A Kansas defender attempts to block sophomore forward Cameron Brink’s shot. Brink recorded another double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

Junior guard Haley Jones shoots with a defender’s hand in her face. Last year’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player scored just seven points but was integral in other aspects of the game to help lead the Cardinal to victory. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

Fifth-year guard Jordan Hamilton, junior forward Ashten Prechtel and junior forward Fran Belibi protest a call by the referees. No Cardinal player picked up more than three personal fouls during the game. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

Senior guard Lacie Hull attempts to strip the ball from a Kansas player while Belibi defends. Stanford recorded 11 steals while Kansas was able to strip the ball just three times. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

The team celebrates as Lexie Hull returns to the bench after 36 minutes on the floor. The Cardinal will next play in the Hull twins’ hometown of Spokane, Wash. against Maryland in the Sweet 16. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

Sixth-year guard Anna Wilson drives to the basket. She played 17 minutes in her final game at Maples. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)