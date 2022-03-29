Police Blotter: Bike theft, petty theft, weapon possession

This report covers a selection of incidents from Mar. 10 to Mar. 28 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Thursday, March 10

Between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Stern Hall.

Friday, March 11

Between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., grand theft of property occurred at Escondido Village Laundry and Graduate Packaging Center.

At 2 p.m., non-criminal hate violence was reported at Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Tuesday, March 15

At an unknown time between March 11 and March 15, a vehicle theft occurred at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 12 p.m. and 12:50 p.m., a burglary from a vehicle occurred at the Oval.

Between 12 p.m. and 5:50 p.m., a burglary from a vehicle occurred at the Oval.

At 10 p.m., someone was cited for possession of marijuana while driving on Campus Drive.

Between 6:30 p.m. on March 14 and 10 a.m., a petty theft of a bike occurred at Rains Apartments.

Between March 13 at 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m., grand theft of property occurred at Roble Hall.

Thursday, March 17

Between 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Dining.

Between 10 a.m. on March 16. and 12 a.m., a petty theft occurred at Escondido Village Studio 2.

Friday, March 18

Between 6 p.m. on March 16 and 11 a.m., a bike theft occurred at Rosse House.

Tuesday, March 22

At 7:57 a.m., a warranted arrest due to a misdemeanor occurred at 300 Roth Way.

At 11:15 a.m., a burglary from a vehicle occurred at 300 Palm Drive.

Wednesday, March 23

Between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m, a petty theft of a bike occurred at Avery Aquatic Center.

Friday, March 25

At an unknown time, disorderly conduct and distribution of intimate photos occurred at Robinson House.

At 10 p.m., possession of a weapon was reported at 285 Santa Teresa St.

At 7:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Dining.

Between 10 p.m. on March 24 and 10 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Wilbur Hall.

Between 6 p.m. on March 23 and 11 a.m. a petty theft of a bike occurred at Munger Graduate Residences.

Saturday, March 26

Between 12 p.m. and 12 a.m., a theft of over $950 by access to a card occurred at Otero Hall.

Sunday, March 27

Between 7 p.m. on March 16 and 8 p.m., a petty theft of a bike occurred at Robinson House.

Between 10:45 a.m. and 12:25 p.m., a burglary from a vehicle occurred at Cobb Track.

At 10:05 p.m., spousal injury was reported on Via Ortega.

Monday, March 28