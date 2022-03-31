Chem-H building evacuated after accident triggers chemical, smoke alarms

An equipment accident in the Chem-H building triggered an immediate evacuation and a hazmat response, according to a Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) Community Alert. The SUDPS urged the community to avoid the area surrounding the Chem-H building until 2:30 p.m.

Lab members who work in the building reported smoke coming from the W215 cold room, a room on the west side of the building, as early as 8:05 a.m. After hazardous chemical and smoke alarms were activated, the entire Chem-H building was evacuated. No one was injured.

The University sent updates to the school community throughout the morning, advising students that Campus Drive West between Roth Way and Panama, and Via Pueblo between Panama and Via Ortega were closed while a hazmat team responded at the scene.

The area was deemed safe after it was discovered that a plastic beaker left on a hot surface melted, burned and released smoke that triggered the alarms in the building, Stanford News reported. Despite the small source, the fire department followed through with a chemical reading twice to secure the building after the first result was inconclusive. As a result of the incident, the building also lost connection to its network, but was able to get back online following the reopening.

Labs in the building work with animals, although it is unclear if the animals were affected or evacuated. Stanford University Police Department spokesman Bill Larson did not immediately respond to The Daily’s request for comment.