Here’s which Greek organizations will have housing next year

Stanford released its 2022-23 housing assignments for on-campus Greek organizations, announcing that there will be five fraternities and seven sororities housed on campus. But while the fraternities all occupy separate houses, two pairs of sororities will share residences on campus.

The Kappa Alpha Fraternity will return to campus after losing on-campus housing in 2019. Stanford administrators previously announced in the same year that the University would seek to allocate 10 houses to Greek Life on campus for the foreseeable future.

Five fraternities, five houses

Kappa Alpha

Kappa Alpha fraternity house located at 664 Lomita (ERIN WOO / The Stanford Daily)

The Kappa Alpha (KA) fraternity returns to campus after spending three years unhoused. KA was put on probation by the University in 2019, after Stanford discovered that the fraternity had allowed students to live in the house without paying room and board expenses. KA will reprise its former location on campus, taking over 664 Lomita from the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, which currently occupies the house.

Kappa Sigma, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Nu

Kappa Sigma fraternity house located at 1035 Campus Drive (Photo: Residential & Dining Enterprises)

Kappa Sigma will remain located at 1035 Campus Drive. Phi Kappa will continue to be housed on 592 Mayfield Ave and Sigma Nu will remain at 557 Mayfield Ave.

Sigma Phi Epsilon

Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house located at 1047 Campus Drive (Photo: Residential & Dining Enterprises)

Sigma Phi Epsilon will keep its housing at 1047 Campus Drive after gaining full residence of the house in 2021. In 2017, the residence was awarded to three Greek organizations: Sigma Phi Epsilon, the Sigma Psi Zeta sorority and the Sigma Theta Psi (STP) sorority. But in 2020, Sigma Phi Epsilon signed a three-year contract for the house, and the fraternity will enter the second year of that agreement in the fall.

Seven sororities, five houses

Alpha Phi & Kappa Kappa Gamma

Alpha Phi and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house located at 675 Lomita (Photo: Residential & Dining Enterprises)

The two sororities are currently slated to share a residence for the first time in their history on campus. Both will move into 675 Lomita, the house formerly occupied by the Theta Delta Chi (TDX) fraternity which lost housing in 2019 after failing to meet the University’s “Standards of Excellence.” This year, Kappa Kappa Gamma was located just two houses down in Lomita Court. The move will be a longer trek for Alpha Phi, which was located on Campus Drive this year.

Alpha Kappa Delta Phi & Chi Omega

Alpha Kappa Delta Phi and Chi Omega sorority house located at 1018 Campus Drive (Photo: Residential & Dining Enterprises)

Both these sororities will share 1018 Campus Drive during their second full year on campus. The two sororities lived together during the 2021-22 school year in 675 Lomita.

Delta Delta Delta, Kappa Alpha Theta & Pi Beta Phi

Delta Delta Delta sorority house located at 702 Bowdoin Street (Photo: Residential & Dining Enterprises)

The three sororities will retain their longstanding locations in the Cowell Cluster, located at 702 Bowdoin Street, 585 Cowell Lane and 517 Cowell Lane, respectively.