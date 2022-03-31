Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

Featured

Throwback: The colors of autumn quarter  

A single, large, round tree with bright yellow leaves stands in front of several green-leaved trees. The top of Hoover Tower peeks up behind the trees.
[STANFORD, CA] — November 16, 2021: (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
By Andy Huynh
March 31, 2022, 9:49 p.m.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Crystal Chen, Andy Huynh, Nikolas Liepins, Ananya Navale and Rebecca Pizzitola

Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS / The Stanford Daily

Spring quarter is here! For the first time in three years, all undergraduate classes will be on campus to experience the season of new beginnings.

In preparation for the natural beauty of springtime, our photo staff decided to recall the campus scenery during autumn quarter. Before the winter, as the trees loss their leaves, striking colors appeared all throughout the campus, documented in this throwback never-before-seen photo gallery.

A sea of yellow leaves scatter the grassy ground.
Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS / The Stanford Daily
A giant tree with vibrant yellow leaves in front of some green-leaved trees and Hoover Tower.
Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS / The Stanford Daily
Galvez Mall near Green Library. A mix of vibrant green and yellow-leaved trees. A single bench is found under the collection of trees, while parts of Green Library's exterior is visible through the leaves.
Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS / The Stanford Daily
A pair of Bose headphones rest on a black surface in front of an out-of-focus red-leaved tree and glass building.
Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily
The sun shines from behind a black plastic fencing with repeating oval wholes arranged in a grid-like pattern.
Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily
Looking up beneath a tree, a collection of green and red five-pointed leaves hang off tree branches.
Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily
Four pumpkins. The closest one has the word "BOO" carved in it.
Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily
A view of the top of a row of pumpkins. One pumpkin's stem and top is in focus and is carved with vertical lines around the top.
Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily
Lagunita Court. 12 carved pumpkins arranged along the top of a brick wall. with potted plants on either side, in front of a glass window.
Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily
Hoover Tower stands in the distance behind a shaded picnic table and grove of trees.
Photo: CRYSTAL CHEN / The Stanford Daily
Outside Green Library. A red, yellow, and green-layered tree in front of Green Library.
Photo: REBECCA PIZZITOLA / The Stanford Daily
In front of Law School. Several red-leaved trees stand by a light pole in front of the Law School.
Photo: REBECCA PIZZITOLA / The Stanford Daily
A concrete sidewalk with yellow and green-leaved trees on either side. The building is to the left of the path and the sun shines brightly from the right.
Photo: CRYSTAL CHEN / The Stanford Daily
Dark magenta-leaves with water droplets in front of the STLC building.
Photo: ANDY HUYNH / The Stanford Daily
A yellow-leaved tree stands between two green-leaved trees with Hoover Tower in the background.
Photo: ANDY HUYNH / The Stanford Daily
A tall red tree stands to the left to the entrance of Green Library.
Photo: ANDY HUYNH / The Stanford Daily
An archway that leads to a building entrance with red and green-leaved trees in between.
Photo: ANDY HUYNH / The Stanford Daily
Several green and red-leaved trees in front of a blue-orange sky with Hoover Tower in the background.
Photo: REBECCA PIZZITOLA / The Stanford Daily

Andy Huynh '23 is Managing Editor of the Photo and Video. Outside of The Daily, he enjoys hiking the outdoors and wildlife photography. He also loves the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes!

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account

Apply to The Daily's High School Summer Program

Applications Due Soon

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
  • JOURNALISM WORKSHOP
  • MULTIMEDIA & TECH TRAININGS
  • GUEST SPEAKERS
  • FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE
Apply Now