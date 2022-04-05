Police blotter: Bike theft, vehicle theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Mar. 29 to April 5 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, March 29

Between March 27 and March 29, an active case of stalking was reported at the Chem-H building.

Wednesday, March 30

At 4 p.m., possession of personal identification with intent to defraud was reported at a residence on Salvatierra St.

Thursday, April 1

At 9:41 a.m., an arrest warrant for a misdemeanor was issued at Duena St.

At 12:02 p.m., annoying repeated calls were reported at Escondido Village Graduate Residence, Building A.

Friday, April 2

At 3 p.m., non-criminal hate violence was reported at the intersection of Campus Dr. and Welch Rd.

Monday, April 4

At 5:30 p.m., an incident of non-criminal hate violence was reported at the intersection of Palm Dr. and Campus Dr.

At 9:47 p.m., an adult was cited for driving without a license at the intersection of Pampas Ln. and Serra St.

Tuesday, April 5