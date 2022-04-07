Photo gallery: Men’s gymnastics leaves it all on the mat to claim MPSF title

No. 1 Stanford men’s gymnastics (14-1, 11-1 MPSF) was in top form on Saturday night in a decisive victory at the MPSF Championships. Along with leaving the meet in possession of all six event titles and the individual all-around, the Cardinal’s total score of 424.250 bested their closest competition, Oklahoma, by nearly seven points.
In front of a home crowd at Burnham Pavilion, the Cardinal earned their first MPSF title since 2011 and became the only team in the NCAA this season to surpass 420.00 points. Senior Brody Malone took both the individual all-around and horizontal bar titles at the meet, which also saw standout performances from freshmen Taylor Burkhart on vault and Khoi Young on pommel horse. The other three event champions were Stanford seniors Ian Gunther (still rings) and Bryan Perla (floor), as well as sophomore Colt Walker (parallel bars).
The Daily’s Ananya Navale and Cameron Duran captured the scenes at Burnham Pavilion.