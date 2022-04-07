Photo gallery: Men’s gymnastics leaves it all on the mat to claim MPSF title

No. 1 Stanford men’s gymnastics (14-1, 11-1 MPSF) was in top form on Saturday night in a decisive victory at the MPSF Championships. Along with leaving the meet in possession of all six event titles and the individual all-around, the Cardinal’s total score of 424.250 bested their closest competition, Oklahoma, by nearly seven points.

In front of a home crowd at Burnham Pavilion, the Cardinal earned their first MPSF title since 2011 and became the only team in the NCAA this season to surpass 420.00 points. Senior Brody Malone took both the individual all-around and horizontal bar titles at the meet, which also saw standout performances from freshmen Taylor Burkhart on vault and Khoi Young on pommel horse. The other three event champions were Stanford seniors Ian Gunther (still rings) and Bryan Perla (floor), as well as sophomore Colt Walker (parallel bars).

The Daily’s Ananya Navale and Cameron Duran captured the scenes at Burnham Pavilion.

Senior Brody Malone competing on the horizontal bar. A 2020 Olympian, Malone earned a national high score of 15.150 on his way to clinching all-around victory. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily)

The four teams line up for introductions before the start of competition. In its pursuit of the MPSF title, Stanford (far left) faced conference rivals Cal, Air Force and Oklahoma (from left to right). (Photo: CAMERON DURAN / The Stanford Daily)

Heading into Saturday’s championship, the Cardinal were seeking their first MPSF title since 2011. Adding to the pressure, the event took place in front of a home crowd at Burnham Pavilion. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily)

Freshman Khoi Young impressed on the pommel horse, posting a score of 14.600 to win the event. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily)

Senior Bryan Perla readies himself for a tumbling pass. Perla’s floor routine earned top marks on the mat with a score of 14.800. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily)

Making his collegiate debut, freshman Taylor Burkhart (above on the pommel horse) beat out the other competitors on vault, scoring 14.850. Burkhart and his teammates’ scores combined to make the vault their highest scoring event of the day. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore Colt Walker shone on the parallel bars, earning an MPSF title in the event. Walker scored a 14.900 for his second straight meet. (Photo: ANANYA NAVALE / The Stanford Daily)