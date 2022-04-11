Lexie Hull selected sixth in 2022 WNBA Draft

Lexie Hull is headed to Indiana.

Following an outstanding career on the Farm both on and off the court, the senior guard was selected sixth overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Hull, who “has been the engine that’s made us run” (as head coach Tara VanDerveer puts it), finished her time at Stanford with career averages of 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, along with numerous athletic and academic accolades. She is a 2021 NCAA Champion, an Elite 90 award winner, a three-time All-Pac-12 player and a two-time first-team Academic All-American.

“You truly could not ask for someone to do more for a team than Lexie Hull has done,” VanDerveer said before the draft. “With her hard work ethic and drive, Lexie is sure to find success.”

During her senior year, Hull upped her career averages in nearly every category while also nabbing more than two steals per game and shooting 39% from deep. She matched or eclipsed career highs in points (36), assists (five) and steals (six) during the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and she helped the Cardinal reach a second straight Final Four.

As a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team member, the do-it-all guard will bring stout defense, high-level shooting and a little bit of everything to the Fever. During the 2021-22 season, Hull finished third on the team in scoring and rebounds, fourth in assists and first in steals — good for 30th in the nation.

With the selection, Hull becomes the 28th Cardinal player to be drafted into the WNBA and 13th in the first round. Guard Kiana Williams ’21 was the most recent Stanford player to be selected, going 18th one year ago.

“It would mean the world to be able to walk on the stage at the draft, but I am hungry for any pick because I know that regardless of where I’m taken, there is a lot more important work to do,” Hull told Insider before the draft. “I am excited for an opportunity to try out for any WNBA team and have the chance to play with the best players in the world.”

Looking ahead to next season, the Cardinal are set to lose several key contributors from this year’s team, and it remains to be seen how their absences will be filled. Notable departures likely will also include Hull’s twin sister and 2022 Sixth Player of the Year Lacie Hull, sixth-year guard Anna Wilson and fifth-year forward Alyssa Jerome.