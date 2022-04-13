Police Blotter: vandalism, vehicle theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 5 to April 12 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, April 5

At 7:54 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Quillen Highrise.

Between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., a bike was stolen at the Gates building.

Wednesday, April 6

Between 2:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m., petty theft occurred at the McCullough building.

At 6:15 p.m., tampering with a vehicle occurred at Palm Oval.

Thursday, April 7

Between April 1 and April 7, vandalism incurring damages of more than $400 occurred at Lasuen Restroom.

At 10:22 a.m., a threat with intent to terrorize occurred at the Stanford Bookstore.

Between April 6 and April 7, a bike was stolen at Mirrielees House.

Saturday, April 9

At 12:10 a.m., a case of battery occurred and student safety was threatened at Storey House.

Between 5:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., petty theft occurred at Taube Tennis Center.

At 12:00 p.m., a vehicle was burglarized at Palm Oval.

Between April 8 and April 9, petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residences.

Sunday, April 10

At 7:35 a.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) Building A.

Between April 8 and April 10, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village, Studio 5.

Between April 8 and April 10, a bike was stolen from EVGR-D.

At 5:10 p.m., petty theft occurred at EVGR-B.

Around 2:00 p.m., burglary from within a vehicle occurred at 295 Galvez St.

Around 2:00 p.m., burglary from within a vehicle occurred at 400 Roth Way.

Around 2:00 p.m., burglary from within a vehicle occurred at 459 Lagunita Dr.

Around 2:00 p.m., burglary from within a vehicle occurred at 295 Galvez St.

Monday, April 11

Between April 10 and April 11, a vehicle was stolen from 658 Escondido Rd.

At 6:15 p.m., petty theft occurred at Arrillaga Family Dining.

At an unknown time, burglary from a vehicle occurred at Manzanita Field Parking Garage.

Between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., an adult was cited with a warrant arrest for a misdemeanor at 600 Escondido Rd.

Tuesday, April 12