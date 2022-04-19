Photo gallery: Conservation photography introsem

These photos were taken during winter quarter by students in my freshman Introductory Seminar, BIO 7N: “Conservation Photography.” Perhaps it would be helpful to first frame the question, Just what is conservation photography? I define it as “nature photography with a mission.” Conservation photographers photograph the natural world, animals and plants, and the people who threaten, protect or study wildlife and ecosystems—all with the goal of advocating for specific conservation outcomes.

In BIO 7N, students immerse themselves in applying digital photography to conservation and environmental issues. The course first introduces students to the principles and practice of digital photography and visual communication, and we then examine the field of conservation photography from its historical roots through current practices. We explore how conservation-oriented photographic stories are created, structured and sequenced; assess visual rhetorical strategies for behavior change; examine long-term strategies that underlie conservation campaigns and discuss ethical issues in photojournalism.

At the core of the class, students create original photographic work that explores their individual interests and culminates in a project that highlights visual storytelling. The images shown here are examples of outstanding, engaging and creative photos created by students during winter quarter.